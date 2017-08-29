Top 20 Best New Baby Products of 2017: The Ultimate List

With so many new baby products being introduced every year, it can be overwhelming to sort through the chaos and figure out what you really need. No worries—I’ve got your back. I researched, sorted through and curated the best new baby products of 2017 for you. Whether you’re expecting a baby, on the hunt for your infant or even shopping for your bestie’s baby shower, this list will not steer you wrong. I’ve collected the best new baby products in many different categories and at lots of price points.

Sometimes it’s the tried and true products that stand the test of time…but in this case, there’s no beating the magic of a completely new and refreshing product. If you’re in the market for a baby gift, why not check out our top 10 best unusual baby gifts of 2017. You also don’t want to miss our ultimate guide to the top 20 best diaper bags for new moms—either for yourself or a friend!

Below you’ll find the most innovative, unique, useful and beautiful new baby products on the market in 2017. From a car seat that doubles as a stroller (no lie!) to Aden + Anais’s gorgeous new metallic swaddles to a baby onesie with magnetic snaps, everything on this list packs a punch of design and ingenuity.

1. Doona Night Car Seat

The Doona Night Car Seat is an amazing invention that allows you to combine two important newborn purchases—the car seat and stroller—into one. The car seat accommodates children weighing four to 35 pounds (with a max height of 32 inches), and it comes equipped with integrated wheels. You simply pop the car seat out, then pop out the wheels. It streamlines the process of running errands with your baby and also saves space in your trunk—no need to stash a separate bulky stroller. This Doona handles well in stroller mode. This product comes with a base and seat protector to make cleanup easier.

This amazing product does come with a substantial price tag, and because it’s not a convertible car seat, you will end up needing to purchase a new seat as soon as baby hits the weight or height limits. It’s a bit heavier as compared to other infant car seats due to the stroller being integrated, but this isn’t much of a problem since you can just push instead of having to tote it around. This item is currently not eligible for Prime shipping.

Price: $637.95

Pros:

Car seat + stroller combo that’s convenient and easy to use

Safe for children weighing four to 35 pounds

Includes base and seat protector

Cons:

Expensive

Not eligible for Prime shipping

Not a convertible car seat

2. Baby K’tan Smart Gear Diaper Bag

Updated in 2017, the Baby K’tan Smart Gear Diaper Bag is an innovative product that is designed with an integrated wet bag, as well as 14 storage pockets on the inside and outside. The lining is anti-microbial, water-resistant, odor-resistant and FDA food-grade; it’s designed specifically to protect your bag and your belongings from messy spills and stinky, wet clothing. These features make it the perfect option for schlepping around wet swim clothes, or even dirty cloth diapers! The polyurethane laminate waterproof interior lining is also BPA and PVC free. The 100% cotton exterior is machine washable on cold.

The style is pretty basic and no frills—it definitely looks like a diaper bag—but it comes in three styles (black, chevron and a black and white dandelion pattern). The black version is a great gender neutral option so dads can get in on the fun as well. There are some consumer reports of the zippers breaking and of the shoulder strap clips breaking after use.

Price: $59.95

Pros:

Includes built-in wet bag and 14 storage pockets

Anti-microbial, water-resistant, odor-resistant, FDA food-grade lining to protect your bag from messy spills and stinky clothes

BPA-free, PVC-free, polyurethane laminate waterproof interior lining & 100% cotton exterior that is machine washable on cold

Cons:

Some reports of zippers breaking

Some reports of shoulder strap clips breaking

Very basic style with no frills

3. Innobaby Aquaheat Stainless Steel Baby Bottle & Travel Bottle Warmer Set

You’re going to be amazed by the Innobaby Aquaheat Stainless Steel Baby Bottle & Travel Warmer Set. It’s the only bottle warmer on the market that doesn’t need a power source to heat baby’s milk or formula! It uses an innovative technology—warming heat packs that you place in the bottom of the warming pod and add water to. Voila! Your water heats up instantly, allowing you to place the stainless steel bottle directly in the warming pod for a super quick warm-up. It can heat milk in as quickly as one to two minutes. The bottle is made from food grade stainless steel; it’s BPA free, phthalate free, lead free and PVC free. The heat packs are safe, non-toxic and biodegradable. This product comes with a 10-ounce stainless steel bottle, a warming pod, a silicone stage 1 nipple, a nipple ring and cap, a neoprene sleeve and two heat packs.

The biggest drawback is that the heat packs are one-time-use only. This means you will end up having to shell out for more Innobaby heat packs on a regular basis. Additionally, if you don’t want your baby drinking out of the stainless steel bottle, you’ll have to make a transfer from the bottle to her drinking bottle, which can be messy or inconvenient.

Price: $34.95

Pros:

No need for a power source to warm bottles quickly

Bottle made from food grade stainless steel; BPA free, phthalate free, lead free and PVC free

Can warm as quickly as one to two minutes

Cons:

Must transfer milk/formula into stainless steel bottle, and then back into baby’s bottle

Heat packs are one-time-use only

4. Copper Pearl Baby Bandana Drool Bibs for Drooling & Teething (Claire Set)

These bandana drool bibs from Copper Pearl are brand new for 2017 and ready for your drooling, teething child. This set of four comes in a pack of pink and white feminine and floral patterns that are adorable for baby girls. They also come in lots of other adorable patterns and colors, including this Archer Set for boys. These drool bibs are made from 100% absorbent cotton on the front and 100% polyester fleece on the back. It’s really the fleece backing that sets these bibs apart, protecting baby’s delicate skin from excess moisture. These bibs have adjustable nickel-free snaps that are designed to grow with your baby—they should fit from around three months of age to around 24 months.

Some consumers have expressed that these bibs would be better if they were thicker and could absorb even more. Other consumers have noted that the packaging leaves something to be desired, especially if you are purchasing these as a gift. These bibs tend to run on the small side, so if you have a bigger baby, they may not fit all the way up to 24 months.

Price: $19.95 (20 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Made from 100% absorbent cotton on the front and 100% polyester fleece on the back

Adjustable nickel-free snaps that grow with baby from age three months to 24 months

Set of four bandana bibs in stylish, feminine patterns

Cons:

Not fully absorbent

Some consumers not happy with packaging

On the small side

5. 3 Sprouts Play Mat Bag (Hedgehog)

The brand new 3 Sprouts Play Mat Bag is a two-in-one product that is just perfect for travel or overnights with grandma. It’s a sturdy canvas bag with substantial cotton handles that unfolds into the perfect play space for your little one. She can use it as a place to build with blocks, read or play with her favorite toys. It can also be used as a clean and safe surface for baby to crawl on, or even for her to practice tummy time! This version comes with a super cute gray hedgehog pattern. The bag folds and unfolds with ease, utilizing velcro to keep it together and corral all those toys. When spread out in play mat mode, it features a lip around the edges that keeps toys from escaping.

This mat is not padded, so it may be somewhat uncomfy for baby when used on harder surfaces. The canvas material and velcro can also be rough on baby’s delicate skin. The lip is great for keeping toys in, but it may make it difficult for crawling babies to maneuver.

Price: $24.99

Pros:

Very cute gray hedgehog pattern

Toy storage bag + play mat in one

Has sturdy cotton handles

Cons:

Not padded

If using as a play mat for baby, can be rough on her knees, arms

Lip keeps toys in but may make it difficult for crawling babies to maneuver

6. Nuroo the Swaddler One Size for All Babies (Goodnight Stars)

Nuroo came out with a new version of their one-size-for-all-babies swaddles in 2017 with some improvements from the previous version—mainly that the velcro is now stronger and holds up better after washing. This swaddle is special because it is designed specifically to grow with baby from newborn up to nine months old, with three different sizes built right in. There are two interior pockets, so when your baby grows out of the larger pocket, you can simply remove the seam and expand the length. Cool! This product was designed by two moms who obsessively researched the science behind swaddling to find out how it works and create the ultimate swaddle. Consumers rave about the fabric, which is stretchy and soft for baby at the same time. The stylish and gender neutral star pattern is great for modern parents and babies.

This product is not currently eligible for Prime shipping, but it does ship free within two days from the seller. Some consumers complain that the velcro can be loud when doing diaper changes at night. Additionally, some consumers have noted that their babies grow out of the swaddle before the nine-month mark.

Price: $24.99

Pros:

This swaddle offers three sizes in one

Fabric is very stretchy yet soft

Stylish and gender neutral star pattern

Cons:

Not eligible for Prime shipping

Velcro can be loud when doing changes at night

Some consumers have noted that baby grew out of swaddle earlier than expected

7. Skip Hop Tuo Convertible High Chair (Charcoal Grey)

The Skip Hop Tuo Convertible High Chair is a brand new baby-to-toddler high chair with a stylish modern design, from one of the most trusted brands in baby products. The sleek gray color and beechwood footrest and legs go great with modern or classic decor, and the overall lines are clean and sleek. It converts to a toddler chair when baby outgrows it. The tray adjusts to three different positions. The chair has a secure five-point harness and non-slip feet, and the tray has a removable tray insert that you can throw in the dishwasher. This chair also boasts a reversible seat pad and a wipe-clean seat. This high chair is designed for children ages six months through three years.

The height of the chair itself is not adjustable. The high chair straps are not removable and must be washed in place. The tray is on the low side, which can make it a tight fit for some babies.

Price: $159.99 (27 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Stylish modern design in sleek gray color

Baby high chair converts to a toddler chair

Beechwood footrest and legs

Cons:

Height does not adjust

Straps are not removable for washing

Tray is low, which can make it a tight fit for some babies

8. SoundBub by WavHello White Noise Machine & Bluetooth Speaker (Ollie the Owl)

The SoundBub by WavHello White Noise Machine & Bluetooth Speaker is an adorable and fuzzy owl-shaped bedtime soothing machine and Bluetooth device in one! The built-in white noise options help soothe baby to sleep—you can download their app for more white noise options, and because it is a Bluetooth machine, you can connect to your own device and play music or sound files from there. This device is easily portable (it clips right onto your stroller or car seat!) and comes with a rechargeable lithium battery. Using it on the go is a breeze. You can also record voice messages for your baby to play back. Sing them a song, recite their favorite story, tell them “I love you”—the sky is the limit! You can choose to let it play continuously or choose a 30, 60 or 90 minute timer for auto shutoff.

At $50, this speaker is on the pricey side. Some consumers have noted that the app that you can purchase to use with this device is somewhat buggy.

Price: $49.99

Pros:

Helps baby sleep with built-in white noise options, or use the Bluetooth feature for more options

Cute and fuzzy animal design that kids love

Easily portable and rechargeable

Cons:

Expensive

The app that goes along with this device has some bugs

Only two pre-loaded white noise options—need to purchase app to get more

9. Aden + Anais Silky Soft Metallic Swaddle 3 Pack (Skylight Birch)

Aden + Anais makes the most gorgeous swaddles with high quality materials. In 2017, they launched some luxurious and beautiful new designs, including these soft metallics in the Skylight Birch set of three. These classically designed swaddles are made with 100% viscose from bamboo, making them oh so soft and breathable. The lightweight, breathable fabric is safe for babies and helps to reduce overheating. These gorgeous swaddles make a perfect baby shower gift. In addition to being used as swaddles, they can double as nursing covers, car seat covers and blankets.

These swaddles are more expensive as compared to other brands, though many consumers believe the quality makes the price worth it. These swaddles are not designed to go in the dryer. Classic swaddles without velcro, snaps, etc. may not work for strong, determined babies.

Price: $49.95

Pros:

Made from 100% viscose from bamboo

Beautiful new metallic patterns

Breathable fabric is safe for babies and helps reduce overheating

Cons:

Expensive

Care instructions warn against putting in the dryer

May not work as swaddles for very strong, determined babies

10. Graco 4Ever Extend2Fit All in One Convertible Car Seat

The Graco 4Ever Extend2Fit All in One Convertible Car Seat is a great case of supply meeting demand for 2017—with more and more parents wanting to extend rear-facing, this car seat makes it safe to do so…up to 50 pounds! This is a convertible car seat that continues to grow with your child, well past the rear-facing stage and all the way up to 120 pounds. It can last you for 10 years! The headrest adjusts to 10 positions easily and with one hand. It installs using the LATCH system for ultimate security and safety, and it even includes a level indicator so you can tell during installation when the seat is at the correct angle. This Graco car seat has two integrated cup holders as well as an integrated harness storage compartment to hold the unused harness straps while in the booster mode.

Some common complaints include that this car seat is heavy and has a large footprint. It is also somewhat difficult to install and to adjust the harness, according to some consumers.

Price: $263.88 (25 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

The four-in-one seat grows with your child for up to 10 years of use

Extended rear face up to 50 pounds

Headrest and harness easily adjust with one hand

Cons:

Seat is somewhat heavy

Not easy to install or adjust

Has a large footprint

11. Baby Jogger 2017 City Select LUX Double Stroller

The Baby Jogger 2017 City Select LUX Double Stroller is a single-to-double convertible stroller. It has over 20 riding options for your kids, including adding an infant car seat, pram, second seat or bench seat to accommodate up to two children. You can add a third if you purchase the Baby Jogger glider board (sold separately). In one configuration, babies can even face each other! The 2017 version has a new, more compact size—it folds up 30% smaller than the previous model, making it easier to carry, travel with and store. The seat folds inward for storage so that it stays clean. The new 2017 model sports a brand new braking system with a decelerator and hand brake; it also has new rear wheel suspension for better performance, especially with heavier loads. The materials used in the seat fabric and canopy are also upgraded from the previous version of this stroller.

This stroller will set you back a significant amount of money. It’s also heavier and larger as compared to other single-to-double strollers, but it offers features they just don’t have.

Price: $829.98

Pros:

Converts from a single to a double stroller with over 20 riding options

New compact size and auto lock make it easier to carry, transport and store

Seat folds inward so it stays clean

Cons:

Expensive

Glider board for a third seat option is sold separately

Heavier/larger as compared to comparable single-to-double strollers

12. Babyletto Kiwi Glider Recliner with Electronic/USB Control (White Linen)

The Babyletto Kiwi Glider Recliner with Electronic/USB Control is a new take on the luxe nursery glider. Think how relaxed you will feel when you simply have to touch a button to recline your chair to the ultimate angle for comfort for you and your child. The control panel is built right into the chair in a discreet location, so no need to search for that pesky remote. The modern wingback style of this chair is pretty and neutral to go with pretty much any nursery, bedroom or living room decor. The chair swivels 270 degrees and glides back and fort when in an upright position.

This chair doesn’t include an ottoman, but you may not need one if you use it in the reclining position with the built-in footrest. This chair does not glide while reclined. Some mothers who have recently had C-sections report that it’s somewhat difficult to get up from this chair after surgery.

Price: $599

Pros:

Modern wingback style recliner that is attractive and neutral

Includes hidden push-button control panel and USB charging port

Swivels 270 degrees and glides back and forth in upright position

Cons:

Does not include an ottoman

Does not glide while reclined

Somewhat difficult to get out of chair for C-section mamas

13. Covered Goods Multi-use Nursing Cover

The Covered Goods Multi-Use Nursing Cover is the first four-in-one nursing cover on the market. You can use it as a nursing cover, car seat cover, scarf or shopping cart cover (plus many more uses if you’re creative!). In a pinch, it could make a great baby blanket during travel. The material is soft and stretchy, providing great all-over cover for modest mamas. It’s large and stretchy enough that baby cannot pull it off of you easily while nursing. This nursing cover has no need for fussy straps, rings or cords, and it comes in 10 fun and pretty patterns and color combos. This classic gray and white stripe (featured in the video below) is very nice and neutral to match many outfits.

This product is on the expensive side, especially if you think you will need to purchase more than one. Some consumers have reported that it can be difficult to get baby to latch while the cover is on and covering both shoulders. Additionally, one consumer noted that her threads began to unravel after only a short period of time after purchase.

Price: $34.99

Pros:

First four-in-one nursing cover

No need for straps, rings or cords

Comes in 10 fun and pretty patterns

Cons:

Somewhat expensive

Some consumers have reported issues getting baby to latch while wearing this cover

One consumer reported the thread coming unraveled after a short period of time

14. Rookie Humans 100% Cotton Sateen Fitted Crib Sheet (Frieda & the Hot Air Balloon)

The Rookie Humans Fitted Crib Sheet comes in so many adorable original patterns and styles—they’re all gender neutral and feel super fresh for a modern and stylish nursery. These sheets are made from 100% cotton sateen with a 230 thread count, so not only are they stylish but they’re also mega-soft. Some parents love to use their Rookie Humans sheets as photo backdrops for adorable newborn photos. The fabric is soft and breathable, and this fitted sheet is designed to fit a 52 inch by 28 inch US standard size crib mattress. I am so in love with this black and white hot air balloon style! It would go perfectly with my idea for a 10,000 Leagues Under the Sea Nursery, no?

Some consumers have noted that if you have a padded mattress cover, the fit of this crib sheet can be difficult. Others have reported shrinking even after following manufacturer’s directions for washing. These sheets are on the expensive side, especially if you need more than one.

Price: $34.99

Pros:

Made from 100% cotton sateen with 230 thread count

Original and modern patterns and styles

Makes a perfect baby photo backdrop

Cons:

Difficult to fit with a padded mattress cover

Prone to shrinking in the wash

Somewhat expensive, especially if you plan to purchase more than one

15. Magnificent Baby Baby Boys’ Magnetic 1 Piece Footie

The Magnificent Baby Baby Boys’ Magnetic 1 Piece Footie onesie is a super exciting new baby product that is revolutionizing diaper changes. Instead of snaps or buttons, all the closures on this onesie pajama piece are magnetic! Can you imagine how much faster and easier it will be to get baby changed in the morning, after spitting up or for a diaper change? The design of this piece is adorable—little blueprints of cars. I think it would work for a girl baby as well! This pajama is made from 100% cotton and is fully machine washable (though one consumer notes to make sure you throw it in the dryer with larger items, as otherwise the magnets will make it just stick to the side!).

This onesie pajama is expensive at $30. Some consumers are frustrated that the magnets do not go all the way down the legs of the pajama.

Price: $29.95

Pros:

Magnetic closures make getting dressed and undressed a snap

Cute and unique blueprint design

100% cotton and machine washable

Cons:

Expensive

Magnets don’t go all the way down the legs

One consumer notes the magnets make the onesie stick to the inside of the dryer

16. 2017 GB Pockit Stroller

The 2017 GB Pocket Stroller is a modern marvel—found by the Guinness Book of World Records to be the world’s smallest folding stroller, this product is perfectly designed to make travel with a small child easier. It has a two-step folding technique that lets you switch from pushing to carrying in seconds. There are two ways to store or transport this stroller: it has a self-standing mode for dining out or visiting with friends, as well as an ultra-compact fold option that turns the stroller into a handbag-like shape for airplanes, trains, etc. When you purchase this stroller, it includes a Baby Gear Xpo stroller hook to connect your bag or other belongings.

This product is not currently eligible for Prime shipping, but you can get free shipping while purchasing from some sellers. Because this stroller is designed to be ultra-compact, it doesn’t have a lot of storage capacity. There are no cup holders or other accessories.

Price: $299.99

Pros:

Two-step folding technique lets you switch from pushing to carrying in seconds

Two ways to store or transport: self-standing or ultra-compact fold options

Includes Baby Gear Xpo stroller hook

Cons:

Not currently eligible for Prime shipping

Storage capacity is limited

No cup holders or accessories

17. Graco DreamGlider Gliding Swing & Sleeper (Percy)

The Graco DreamGlider Gliding Swing & Sleeper is, as the name suggests, a gliding swing and sleeper in one. Though the price is higher as compared to other Graco gliders, the fact that it also includes a bassinet may make it worth the money for many parents and caregivers. This glider has built-in soothing vibration with two speed settings, as well as six gliding speed settings to find the ultimate comforting setup for your baby. You can run this glider by plugging it into the wall or on batteries—it also has a “timer mode” with auto shutoff to save power. The bassinet comes equipped with a three-point harness to keep baby secure. As a bonus, this glider plays melodies and nature sounds to help lull baby right to sleep. It is designed for babies weighing five to 30 pounds.

Some consumers note a clicking noise, especially when the glider is running at higher speeds. The bassinet is on the smaller side, and some consumers feel their children will grow out of it quickly.

Price: $199.99

Pros:

Gliding swing and sleeper in one

Soothing vibration with two speed settings; six gliding speed settings

Can plug into wall or run on batteries

Cons:

More expensive than other gliders by this brand

Clicking noise at higher speeds

Bassinet on the small side

18. Skip Hop Explore & More Baby’s View 3-Stage Activity Center

The Skip Hop Explore & More Baby’s View 3-Stage Activity Center is a multi-use activity center that starts off as a bouncer for young babies. In bouncer mode, the seat rotates all the way around so baby can find all kinds of stimulation in the room she’s in. There are several toys that attach to the activity center, including a discovery window that allows baby to see her feet. With the toy attachment clips, you can position the toys anywhere around the center. As baby grows, she can use it as an activity center that she can play with while standing outside of it; and then, as she enters toddlerhood, the activity center turns into a table that can be used for all kinds of play and learning. This product wipes clean easily with water. Parents love that the design is modern and the materials are high quality.

Some consumers have complained that the yellow ball gets knocked off the table easily, as well as that the owl toy can pinch little fingers. Additionally, some consumers have noted that the seat would be better if it had some padding for baby.

Price: $118.99

Pros:

Becomes a table when your baby outgrows the bouncer

In bouncer mode, seat turns 360 degrees

Discovery window allows baby to see her feet

Cons:

Yellow ball gets knocked off the table easily

Seat has no padding

Owl toy can pinch little fingers

19. Snuggle Me Organic The Original Co-Sleeping Baby Bed, Infant Lounger, Portable Crib & Bassinet Mattress Pad

The Snuggle Me Organic cosleeper is designed to make cosleeping safer, as well as keeping baby cozy and happy and as close to mom as possible. It’s super soft and made in the USA from organic materials. Because it’s soft on all sides, compared to other cosleepers with hard sides, it’s comfy for mom, too. This cosleeper can also be used as a portable crib for travel, making it a no-brainer to bring along with you on trips. It’s compact and lightweight, making it easily portable.

Consumers’ number one complaint is the price, which is somewhat high as compared to other cosleepers on the market. Plus, it can be frustrating to pay so much for a product that baby will outgrow within a few weeks. Some consumers have complained that the cosleeper keeps baby too warm.

Price: $139.98

Pros:

Made in USA from organic materials

Compact and comfy for baby and parents

Easily portable

Cons:

Expensive

Can be very warm

Babies outgrow quickly

20. Fisher-Price Revolve Swing (Grey/Mint)

The Fisher-Price Revolve Swing comes in a pretty grey/mint color combo and is a great new swing for 2017. It gives a lot of bang for the buck, offering some features of pricier swings out there. This swing has continuous motion to give baby an ever-changing view of her surroundings, which should help to keep her happy. This product includes an overhead mobile with bird toys that sway gently as the swing moves. This swing has six motion speeds, plus 16 songs and three soothing sounds; it also has two recline positions so you can discover the optimally comfortable angle for baby. It has a soft, plush machine-washable headrest and seat pad.

Some consumers note they wish this swing would also swing side to side. It sits low to the ground, and it doesn’t fold up for storage or transport.

Price: $129.99

Pros:

Continuous motion to give baby an ever-changing view

Includes overhead mobile with bird toys that sway with swing’s movement

Has six motion speeds, plus 16 songs & three soothing sound effects, as well as two recline positions

Cons:

Doesn’t swing side to side

Sits low to the ground

Doesn’t fold up for storage

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.