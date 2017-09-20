If there’s one thing you’ll get a lot of after you announce your pregnancy to family and friends, it’s baby blankets. They’re soft and cuddly with seriously cute patterns, and people LOVE to make them, buy them and gift them. It’s a fact. However, all baby blankets are not created equal. There are so many styles and varieties of baby blankets, from swaddlers (see our top 10 best baby swaddles here!) to receiving blankets, muslin, cotton, cashmere, lovey blankets, quilts…and that’s just for starters! So how in the heck are you supposed to know what kind of baby blankets will be the best for your little one? Never fear, our list of the top 10 best baby blankets of 2017 has got you covered.

Make sure to check out our list of the top 10 best baby blankets of 2017 below. We'll let you know which blankets are appropriate for which seasons, as well as the different uses each baby blanket can have.

1. Best Swaddle Baby Blanket: Aden by Aden + Anais Swaddles (Set of Four)

The Aden by Aden + Anais Swaddles come in super adorable patterns in beautiful colors. They are made from a soft cotton muslin that helps to reduce overheating. They’re also large, measuring 44 square inches. They’re easily machine washed along with the rest of baby’s clothes. Aside from just using as a receiving blanket, you can use them to swaddle baby, you can place them on top of the stroller or car seat when you’re in need of a cover or you can use them as a place for little ones to play comfortably on the floor. Consumers love this brand for a reason: the cotton muslin blankets are high quality, soft and breathable. This less expensive line (Aden by Aden + Anais) offers the same beautiful patterns and cotton muslin of the original brand but may not be as soft or hold up as long.

Some consumers have reported that certain patterns tend to be scratchy or stiff where the pattern is printed. The thin material can tend to snag on a zipper, Velcro or wedding ring. Some consumers report pilling after machine washing.

Price: $34.95

Pros:

Made from 100% super soft cotton muslin

Machine washable

Beautiful patterns and colors

Cons:

Material is thin—not as great for winter weather

Some patterns tend to be scratchy or stiff

The more affordable Aden by Aden + Anais line are not quite as soft as the originals

2. Best Luxury Baby Blanket: Little Giraffe Luxe New Dot Baby Blanket (Silver)

The Little Giraffe New Dot Baby Blanket is a gorgeous, luxe baby blanket that is made in the USA from super soft and thick 100% polymicrofiber on the inner portion with a 100% polyester satin trim. Babies and toddlers too can’t get enough of the silky and soft material. The beautiful silver color is gender neutral and matches just about any nursery decor scheme. Consumers report that this blanket holds up well to repeated washings, as long as you follow the manufacturer’s washing direction (machine wash cold, line dry). This warm, cuddly blanket makes a great baby gift for the parents who already have everything.

This blanket is more expensive as compared to other baby blankets. It is very heavy, so not ideal for warmer weather if you intend on using it as a blanket to bundle baby up. Some consumers have noticed crooked stitching or other sewing defects on some of these blankets.

Price: $74.25 (6 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Made in the USA from soft and luxurious 100% polymicrofiber + 100% polyester satin

Beautiful gender neutral color

Holds up well to repeated washings

Cons:

Expensive

Heavy blanket not ideal for warmer weather

Some consumers have noticed crooked stitching or other sewing defects

3. Best Monthly Calendar Baby Blanket: Navy June Month-to-Month Baby Blanket

The Navy June Month-to-Month Baby Blanket is an adorably designed cotton muslin baby blanket that is perfect for taking your monthly baby photos. Instead of purchasing onesies or monthly stickers, simply buy this one blanket and use it for every single photo! Just circle the month using photo editing software after the fact, and you’ve got the perfect backdrop for baby. This blanket is super soft and extra large—47 by 47 inches—so it will grow with baby as she gets bigger throughout the first year!

Some consumers have noted that the material is very thin, so it may not be very useful as a swaddling blanket or receiving blanket. Others have noted that the material tends to get wrinkly, which might make it difficult to photograph. This product is currently not eligible for Prime shipping.

Price: $24.99

Pros:

Large 47 x 47 size

Cute calendar design for taking monthly photos

Made from soft and eco-friendly cotton muslin

Cons:

Not currently eligible for Prime shipping

Very thin material

Some consumers note that the material is wrinkly

4. Best Reversible Design Baby Blanket: Bebe au Lait Premium Muslin Snuggle Blanket (Little Owl and Tinsley)

The Bebe Au Lait Premium Muslin Snuggle Blanket is a four-layered open-weave cotton muslin blanket that is warm and snuggly for baby during the colder months of the year. This blanket comes in a generous size (48 by 48 inches), and it’s fully machine washable. Although it’s warm, the cotton muslin is breathable and safe for babies (though make sure to always follow the guidelines for prevention of SIDS, highlighted here on WebMD). The best part (in my opinion) of this blanket is the adorable, reversible design: on one side you get a simple diamond pattern, and on the other a precious owl-in-a-tree design that is perfect for a woodland themed nursery.

Some consumers have reported that these blankets aren’t as soft as expected. Others note that they have noticed threads unraveling after washing. This four-layered blanket is quite thick and may be too warm in summer.

Price: $26.75 (47 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Made of four layers of premium quality, open-weave cotton muslin

Super cute designs that are reversible

Generously sized

Cons:

Thick blanket not ideal for warmer weather

Some consumers report these blankets are not as soft as expected

Some consumers note that these blankets have had threads come loose after washing

5. Best Lovey Baby Blanket: Angel Dear Blankie (Brown Giraffe)

The Angel Dear Blankie is actually more of a lovey than a traditional baby blanket. It’s a super soft, soft as cashmere according to the manufacturer, teeny blankie with an attached giraffe head that babies can use to comfort themselves when in the car, crib, stroller or anywhere they need some extra soothing. Aside from the popular and adorable giraffe, it comes in a whopping 30 more designs/colors! This baby blanket is pretty affordable, so if your child becomes attached to hers, you may want to pick up an extra or two. This product is machine washable.

Due to the animal head, some parents worry that this blankie may present a choking hazard for babies under a certain age. Some consumers were not expecting such a small-sized product when ordering (think the size of a dinner napkin). Finally, some consumers have noted that there tend to be inconsistencies in material and size when ordering multiple products.

Price: $13

Pros:

Cashmere soft

Machine washable

Affordable

Cons:

May present a choking hazard for younger babies

Very small

Some consumers have noted inconsistencies between products

6. Best Baby Blanket for Boys: Luvable Friends Flannel Receiving Blankets (Set of Four)

The Luvable Friends Flannel Receiving Blankets come in a set of four comfy cozy receiving blankets in classic baby boy designs. There are even 18 additional style/color combos, some of which are designed for girls and some of which are gender neutral. These blankets are very affordable at under $8 for four, and they come packaged with a bow to make the perfect gift. These blankets can be used for sleeping, cuddling with baby, or as a stroller cover, nursing cover or burp cloth. These 100% flannel cotton blankets are 28 by 28 inches, the perfect compact size for travel. They are fully machine washable.

These blankets are very small so can probably only be used as swaddlers for newborns. Consumers have noted that the fabric feels thin and cheap, as well as that it can start to pill or fray after washing. This is an Amazon add-on item right now, so if you are hoping to purchase this product you will need to add something else to your cart.

Price: $7.39

Pros:

Affordable

Comes in a set of four classic baby boy designs

Multi uses: sleeping, cuddling, stroller cover, nursing cover, burp cloth

Cons:

Small

Fabric tends to pill after washing

Some consumers have noted that the fabric is thin and cheap-feeling

7. Best Bamboo Baby Blanket: Aden + Anais Silky Soft Dream Blanket (Meadowlark)

Aden + Anais is back at it again with their Silky Soft Dream Blanket. I have chosen the Meadlowlark design as my favorite—it is such a beautiful and delicate pattern, and I think this high quality blanket would make an excellent heirloom piece. It comes in eight other designs, so feel free to browse through and choose the one that speaks to you. This blanket is made from four layers of 100% rayon from bamboo, making it a simultaneously warm and lightweight, breathable blanket. This blanket comes prewashed and it should stay soft wash after wash (yes, it is machine washable!).

This blanket is more expensive than others on the market, but it comes from the beloved brand of Aden + Anais—there really isn’t a comparable quality baby blanket out there. Some consumers have noted the major flaw in this blanket is that the material has a tendency to snag. Finally, some consumers have noted that certain blankets pill after one wash—in most cases Amazon or the manufacturer replaced the product with a better quality one. (It seems there was perhaps a faulty batch of blankets made.)

Price: $59.99

Pros:

Four layers made from 100% rayon from bamboo

Beautiful designs and colors

Prewashed and stays soft wash after wash & breathable

Cons:

Expensive

Fabric tends to snag

Some consumers note pilling after wash (but note that Amazon has replaced with better quality product)

8. Best Affordable Baby Blanket: American Baby Company Fleece Blanket (White)

The American Baby Company Fleece Blanket is a super simple and affordable receiving blanket made from fleece with a pretty satin trim. It comes in five colors, including the gender neutral white featured above. This blanket measures 30 by 30 inches and can be used as a receiving blanket, stroller or car seat cover, mat for tummy time, swaddle, etc.

This blanket is on the smaller side compared with other swaddle blankets, and the material is fairly thin. This product is currently an Amazon add-on item, so if you would like to purchase it you need to add something else to your cart.

Price: $5.99

Pros:

Affordable

Made from soft fleece with satin trim

Gender neutral and simple design

Cons:

Amazon add-on item

Small

Material is thin

9. Best Baby Blanket for Winter: Hudson Baby Blanket with Sherpa Backing (Airplane)

The Hudson Baby Blanket with Sherpa backing is the ultimate baby blanket for winter. Measuring at 30 by 40 inches, it is made from a soft, plush polyester and lined with warm and cozy sherpa. The airplane pattern is super cute, and it also comes in seven other colors/patterns. This blanket is machine washable. For just over $12, you get a fairly high quality blanket that babies and parents love to snuggle up with.

Consumers have noted that though the pattern looks gray in the photos, it is actually more of a baby blue in person. Some consumers have reported the colors fading after washing. Finally, some consumers are disappointed that the blanket is made from polyester, not cotton, which doesn’t breathe as well.

Price: $12.08 (14 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Warm, sherpa-lined blanket

Super soft plush blanket front

Machine washable

Cons:

Blanket looks gray in photo but is more baby blue in person

Some consumers report colors fade after washing

Made from polyester, not cotton

10. Best Receiving Baby Blankets: Hudson Baby Flannel Receiving Blankets (Set of Four)

The Hudson Baby Flannel Receiving Blankets come in a set of four cutely patterned flannel blankets for under $11. In addition to the gender neutral beehive print featured above, these blankets come in 14 other pattern/color combos so you can find the perfect blankets for your baby, or for gifting! These blankets are machine washable, and consumers note that they are larger than the average receiving blankets, as well as warm and soft.

The color/pattern is featured on only one side of the blanket—the other side is blank. These baby blankets tend to pill or get fuzzy quickly after washing. Some consumers have noted some uneven edges and other minor quality control issues with these blankets.

Price: $10.99

Pros:

Cute beehive pattern (plus 14 other options!)

Affordable

Machine washable

Cons:

Color/pattern only on one side of blanket

Tend to pill/get fuzzy after washing

Some consumers have noted the edges of some blankets are uneven

