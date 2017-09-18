Top 10 Best Maternity Underwear Styles 2017

When it comes to pregnancy, comfort is the key to keeping your sanity. As your bump grows and your hips spread out, you may find that your everyday underwear doesn’t fit the same. You may be tempted to simply size up in your current undies, but why not consider investing in some special maternity underwear that is designed specifically to fit your changing body? The maternity underwear below is the best of the best: the most popular and highly rated maternity panties available. Some moms prefer under the bump styles that give the belly some room to expand; others prefer full panel coverage. Whatever your preference, the perfect maternity underwear for you is on this list! Find a variety of colors and patterns, as well as different cuts to get the exact fit you want…and finish out the rest of your pregnancy in comfort.

See the top 10 best maternity underwear styles for 2017 below, including under bump and full panel styles. For some styles, price varies by color or size. When available, I have included the price for size large maternity underwear, but keep in mind if you need a different size you will need to select that size in the drop-down menu to see the price.

1. Giftpocket Women’s Under Bump Maternity Panties Healthy Underwear (Set of Five)

Giftpocket Women’s Under Bump Maternity Panties Healthy Underwear comes in a pack of five colorful pairs that are attractive and fun. This maternity underwear is made from 95% cotton and 5% spandex, while the inner lining is made from 100% cotton for a healthier, breathable fit. This underwear crosses in the front, the two panels coming together in a V shape to ride under your growing baby bump. Consumers like the full coverage of the fit and the fact that their bellies can breathe easy.

The price varies depending on what size you need to order. Consumers report that this underwear runs small—check the sizing chart before ordering. Some consumers suggest ordering one or two sizes up. One consumer noted that this underwear dug into her C-section scar and was uncomfortable.

Price: $22.50 (25 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

95% cotton, 5% spandex, and 100% cotton lining

Comfortable under bump fit

Fun & bright colors

Cons:

Prices vary by size

Underwear runs small

One consumer notes that these panties dig into her C-section scar

2. Intimate Portal Women Under the Bump Maternity Panties (Set of Five)

Intimate Portal Women Under the Bump Maternity Panties are another under the bump style with the classic crossover panels that come to a deep V in the front; the V allows the bump to breathe, and it also makes it comfortable postpartum, especially for women recovering from a C-section. These panties comes in a pack of five in vibrant patterns and colors; you can also purchase them in a three pack, as well as in neutral colors. These panties are low in the front and provide fuller coverage in the rear. They’re made from 95% cotton and 5% spandex—the cotton is soft, breathable and machine washable.

This underwear runs small, so consumers suggest ordering a size up. These undies are very low rise in the front, and some women are uncomfortable with that much of their public region uncovered. Some consumers have noted that this underwear tends to be tight in the leg area.

Price: $22.50 (50 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Vibrant, cute patterns and colors

Classic crossover style that fits under bump

Made from soft, breathable and machine-washable cotton

Cons:

This underwear runs small

Very low rise in the front, which some women are uncomfortable with

Some consumers have noted this underwear is tight in the leg area

3. Anita Maternity Women’s Maternity Brief

The Anita Maternity Women’s Maternity Brief is a full panel brief that provides support and comfort to your growing belly, especially during the last trimester of pregnancy. It is a great option for women who spend a good deal of time on their feet and need the support for a heavier, growing babe. This maternity underwear is made from a soft, seamless microfiber that’s 90% nylon and 10% elastane. The fabric is moisture-wicking to provide a breathable, comfy fit. The Anita brief provides moderate rear coverage, and it has wide edges to prevent digging into your skin.

Some consumers recommend sizing up as this underwear can run small. One consumer noted that her panty liners would not stick to the material of the lining. Finally, the Anita brief is on the expensive side, especially because you just get a single pair for the price.

Price: $19.80 (10 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Full panel coverage for ultimate support

Made from a soft, seamless microfiber that is 90% nylon, 10% elastane

Moisture-wicking

Cons:

Expensive

Panty liners do not stick to lining

Underwear runs small

4. Motherhood Maternity Fold Over Panties (Set of Three)

The Motherhood Maternity Fold Over Panties come in a set of three in a combo of pretty pinks and grays. You can snag the set for just under $15. These maternity panties are designed with a high waistband that folds over so you can select whichever fit it most comfortable for you from day to day. Sometimes you will prefer the band rolled down, and sometimes you will want more full coverage for your bump. These panties are made from a cotton/spandex blend for comfort and stretch. Consumers like that they leave some extra room for you to grow.

These panties are currently only available in small, medium and extra-large. Some consumers have complained that the material doesn’t breathe well, while others complain about the saggy fit in the rear.

Price: $14.98

Pros:

Affordable

Pretty pink and gray colors

Panties have a high waistband that folds over to select the fit that is most comfy for you

Cons:

Currently available in only three sizes

Some complaints that material isn’t breathable

Some consumers complain that they have a saggy fit in the rear

5. Intimate Portal Women Under the Bump Maternity Cradle Briefs (Set of Five)

The Intimate Portal Women Under the Bump Maternity Cradle Briefs are another popular style of under bump maternity underwear that are designed to fit right under your belly, cradling your bump. These panties provide generous rear coverage and wide leg bands for comfort that grows with your changing body. They’re made from 95% cotton and 5% spandex, and the liner is 100% cotton for breathability and comfort. You can grab the neutral colored set of five, pictured above, for around $28, and you also have the option of a black two-pack, which will set your back about $16, as well as two other colorful sets of five and one colorful set of three.

Consumers note that although in the photos this maternity underwear looks like boy shorts, they actually fit more like bikini briefs. There are some reports of sizing inconsistencies. Finally, some women note that these panties tend to give them wedgies, especially if you have a larger rear.

Price: $27.90 (38 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Low rise panties fit right under your belly to cradle your bump

Generous rear coverage and wide leg bands

95% cotton, 5% spandex with 100% cotton inner liner

Cons:

Although they look like boy shorts, they fit more like bikini briefs

Some reports of sizing inconsistencies

Some consumers report that these panties tend to give wedgies

6. Fruit of the Loom Women’s Beyond Soft Bikini Panties (Set of Six)

Fruit of the Loom Women’s Beyond Soft Bikini Panties are a great option for maternity underwear even though they aren’t specifically designed or marketed as such. You can get this pack of six pairs, probably enough to get you through your pregnancy and postpartum period, for just $25. This set comes in bright, fun colors so you can mix it up every day. They feature a tagless waistband and a super soft fabric in a 60/40 cotton/polyester blend for ultimate comfort. The waistband doesn’t dig in, and the panties don’t leave a visible panty line.

Some consumers have found the material to be thin. Others report that the fit is unattractive—not very sexy but more like granny panties. That said, the purpose of maternity underwear is comfort, and Fruit of the Loom Women’s Beyond Soft Bikini Panties serve that purpose well.

Price: $24.99

Pros:

Super soft fabric in a cotton/polyester blend

Tagless waistband for comfort

Six pairs in bright, fun colors

Cons:

Not specifically designed for maternity wear

Some consumers find the fit to be unattractive

Material is thin

7. Cezara Belly Support Panty

The Cezara Belly Support Panty is a unique maternity panty with a built in belt that is designed to provide support to your growing belly, easing back pain and making your pregnancy more comfortable. The soft internal pad is made to cushion your lower abdomen and protect your delicate C-section scars, if you have them. After delivery, you can continue to wear these Cezara maternity panties—the internal pad cushions and compresses your lower abdomen, while the adjustable band tenderly lifts and supports your belly and your back. These panties are made from 90% cotton and 10% spandex, while the soft lining is made from a polyester, nylon and spandex blend.

These panties are more expensive than other maternity panties, at $42 a pair due to their custom-designed features. The support belt and general bulkiness of the panties may leave some lumps and bumps under clothing. This product is not currently eligible for Prime shipping, but you may be able to receive two-day shipping from the seller.

Price: $42

Pros:

90% cotton, 10% spandex

Under bump panty with a support belt to ease back pain

Soft internal pad cushions your lower abdomen

Cons:

Expensive

May leave some lumps and bumps under clothing

Not eligible for Prime shipping

8. Motherhood Maternity Hipster Panties (Set of Three)

The Motherhood Maternity Hipster Panties comes in a pack of three, and there are five different cute color and pattern combinations that you can purchase. Made to fit as close to your regular undies as possible, this maternity underwear has a flattering and comfortable under bump fit. The cotton/spandex blend of the fabric is soft and stretchy.

Consumers note that this maternity underwear tends to run small. Some consumers have noted that the waistband isn’t stretchy enough and has a tendency to irritate C-section scars. This item is not currently eligible for Prime shipping.

Price: $14.98

Pros:

Made from a soft & stretchy, comfy fabric

Comes in five different cute color/pattern combos

Flattering and comfortable under bump fit

Cons:

Not eligible for Prime shipping

This underwear runs small

Some consumers have noted that the waistband isn’t stretchy enough and tends to irritate C-section scars

9. Kindred Bravely Under the Bump Seamless Maternity Underwear (Set of Three)

The Kindred Bravely Under the Bump Seamless Maternity Underwear comes in a pack of three for just under $20. For that price, you get three pairs of smoothing, low-waist underwear that provide ample rear coverage and sit just below your growing belly. These maternity panties are made from ultra-soft fabric that is designed to be non-itchy, seamless and stretchy for the ultimate comfortable fit. These panties come with a 100% money back guarantee.

Some consumers have noted that these underwear run a bit large—they can tend to stretch out and slip down throughout the day as you wear them. Panty liners do not stick to these panties. One consumer has noted that the underwear pilled after one wash—although the directions from the manufacturer says it is okay to machine wash and dry them, it may be better to air dry.

Price: $19.95 (34 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Smoothing, low waist design sits just below your belly

Made from ultra-soft, non-itchy, seamless and stretchy fabric

100% money back guarantee

Cons:

Some consumers note they tend to stretch out and slide down as the day progresses

Panty liners don’t stick to the panties

One consumer notes that they pilled after one wash

10. Rosie Pope Seamless Maternity Hipster Panty with Lace

The Rosie Pope Seamless Maternity Hipster Panty with Lace includes one pair of pretty, lacy underwear. The nude color featured above is nice, and this maternity underwear comes in six other attractive designs. These maternity underwear are made from a seamless, soft, breathable fabric that is made from a nylon/spandex blend.

At $12 a pair, this product is a bit less affordable than some others. These maternity panties don’t provide any extra support for your belly, and due to the lace fabric that doesn’t ride super low, they might irritate C-section scars if you have them.

Price: $12

Pros:

Made from seamless, soft and breathable fabric from a nylon/spandex blend

Pretty lace design

Comes in seven cute colors/patterns

Cons:

Only includes one pair of maternity panties

No extra support for belly provided

May irritate C-section scars

