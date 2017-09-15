Top 10 Best Perineal Ice Packs 2017

Pregnancy, labor and delivery can be filled with magical feelings; getting to know your child in the womb and just after she is born can truly hold some of the most special memories that you will keep close forever. That said, these moments are far from glamorous. Many moms experience some degree of perineal tearing during delivery, which can lead to discomfort and swelling. Luckily, most hospitals have got your covered with ways to treat perineal sensitivity to help you heal faster. But the swelling and discomfort can last past your checkout and return home, so it’s a great idea to stock up on some perineal ice packs to use once you’re back in the comfort of your home. It’s also a great idea for moms who plan on delivering at home to have some perineal ice packs on hand for post-delivery.

I have crafted a list of the top 10 best perineal ice packs of 2017. For soothing relief in your postpartum days, stock up on some of these cooling pads ASAP.

1. Medline Deluxe Perineal Cold Packs with Adhesive (Pack of 24)

Medline Deluxe Perineal Cold Packs are a great option for moms birthing at home, or those who need a little extra comfort and soothing power once they get home from the hospital. This pack of 24 will run you $35. The cold packs are designed to attach to your underwear with an adhesive strip, and they are also made to be highly absorbent so you don’t have to change them as often. Simply crack the pack to release the cold therapy, place in your underwear and relax.

Some consumers say that the cold relief lasts for up to a couple of hours, while others say that they only stay cold for 15 to 20 minutes at a time. Some consumers have noted that 24 pads was too many for them.

Price: $35

Pros:

Pads include an adhesive strip to attach to your own underwear

Highly absorbent

Cons:

Some consumers say they only stay cold for 15 to 20 minutes

Some consumers say that the package is too large

2. VagiKool Reusable Flexible Feminine Cold-Pack & 10 Komfort-Fit Sleeves

The VagiKool Reusable Flexible Feminine Cold-Pack comes with one reusable perineal ice pack that can be frozen or warmed in hot water, as well as 10 sleeves that are designed to make wearing the cold pack more comfortable. The sleeves are disposable, but they can also be hand-washed and reused. The gel pack is designed to be flexible even when frozen.

Some consumers have noted that the gel pack is too cold against the skin, even when using the sleeves. Others have complained that the price seems high for just one ice pack.

Price: $24.95

Pros:

Pack can be frozen or warmed (in hot water) and used with sleeves

Ice pack is reusable

Cons:

Some consumers say pack is too cool against the skin

Fairly expensive for just one ice pack

3. Pariday TendHer Feminine Cold Packs & Sleeves for Post-Birth & Hemorrhoid Pain Relief

Pariday TendHer Feminine Cold Packs come in a pack of two super-soft and smooth all-natural gel packs, and the product also includes five sleeves that can be reused. They can be tossed after a single use, or you can reuse them by simply washing in cold water and hanging to dry. Simply warm the gel packs in a bowl of hot water for help during child birth to relax perineal muscles, or use them cold in 20 minute sessions after birth to help with perineal tenderness and swelling. The sleeves help to protect your skin from the warm or cold pack. The gel packs are made from soft-touch, medical grade film that stays flexible, even when frozen. The sleeves are designed to wick away moisture from the skin, creating a more comfortable experience.

This product is more expensive as compared to other perineal ice packs. The packs are on the thin side, and some consumers were disappointed that the packs do not stay cold for longer.

Price: $39.99

Pros:

Made of soft-touch, medical-grade film for maximum soothing that stays pliable even when frozen

Sleeves wick away moisture and can either be tossed or washed and reused

Cons:

More expensive

Packs are thin and some consumers say they do not stay cold long enough

4. Chattnooga Colpac Cold Therapy (Blue Vinyl)

The Chattnooga Colpac Cold Therapy perineal ice pack is a versatile product designed to treat various injuries with cold therapy. This version is the long, rectangular shape, which works great in underwear to stay put on the sensitive perineal area. It does not include any sleeves, so you may want to wrap it in a cloth or similar to keep it clean. This product is meant to provide relief from pain and tenderness for up to 30 minutes at a time, once frozen. The nontoxic silica gel filling remains flexible when cold. Some consumers have noted that the casing tends to break down after extended use from wear and tear due to freezing and thawing.

Price: $9.87

Pros:

Multipurpose cold pack delivers up to 30 minutes of soothing relief

Nontoxic silica gel filling remains flexible when cold

Cons:

No sleeves

Tends to break down with extended use

5. Tucks Medicated Cooling Pads (2 Packs of 100)

While not a traditional perineal ice pack, Tucks Medicated Cooling Pads are a new-mom must-have. I bought a pack of these for my first postpartum experience, and they definitely got daily use for a while there. The soothing and all natural witch hazel is the ultimate ingredient to gently combat itchiness, soreness and tenderness down there. These medicated cooling pads are disposable and provide instant relief from symptoms of hemorrhoids. The set of two packs containing 100 pads each is less than $14.

These pads are not designed for treating swelling or pain due to perineal tearing. These pads are not reusable.

Price: $13.68

Pros:

Immediate relief from burning and itching caused by hemorrhoids

Inexpensive

Cons:

Not specifically for soothing perineal tears

Medicated pads are not reusable

6. Cardinal Health Perineal Cold Pack Instant (Pack of Two)

The Cardinal Health Perineal Cold Pack Instant comes in a two pack of cold packs. You simply remove the pack from the plastic wrapping, shake it to mix contents and place it on your perineal area. The cold pack does not need to be frozen or refrigerated to activate, and it provides instant cold pain relief for up to 30 minutes. Unfortunately, these cold packs are single use only and must be disposed of after each use. This item is not currently eligible for Prime shipping.

Price: $17.98

Pros:

Provides instant cold therapy for up to 30 minutes

Activates instantly with no freezing required

Cons:

Not eligible for Prime shipping

Cold packs are single use only

7. Vakly Kit Instant Perineal Cold Pack with Self Adhesive Strip (12 Pack)

The Vakly Instant Perineal Cold Pack is another single use gel cold pack that activates when you squeeze it and does not need to be frozen or refrigerated to work. It activates with a single squeeze, providing immediate relief to your tender and swollen perineal area. These packs are made from flexible material to conform to your body contours, and each pack includes an adhesive strip to easily attach to your underwear. With this product, you get a 12 pack of single use cold packs, which should probably last you through the most important postpartum period.

Price: $24.99

Pros:

Activates with a single squeeze, offering immediate relief

Flexible material to conform to body contours

Cons:

Single use only

Cannot be heated to use for hot pain relief

8. First Voice Plastic Perineal Instant Cold Pack with Self Adhesive Strip (Pack of 10)

First Voice Plastic Perineal Strips Instant Cold Pack are self-adhesive cold packs intended for the perineal area—they also include an absorbent pad so you can wear them for longer. At just $13.30 for a pack of 10, they are pretty affordable. Some consumers note that they wish the cold packs would stay colder a bit longer (average seems to be about 20 minutes per pad). Additionally, some consumers have reported that the cold packs are bulky and uncomfortable to wear.

Price: $13.30

Pros:

Inexpensive

Cold packs have self-adhesive strips

Cons:

Some consumers note that they wish the cold packs stayed cold for longer

Some consumers note that the cold packs are bulky and uncomfortable

9. Thrive Gel Ice Cold Compress (2 Pack)

Thrive Gel Ice Cold Compresses come in a two pack of durable and reusable cold compresses. They are designed to deliver up to 30 minutes of soothing cool relief from pain and swelling in an instant. The reusable perineal ice packs are made from durable nylon and vinyl fabric, and they’re filled with nontoxic gel for safe use. The two pack of gel cold packs comes in a handy drawstring fabric storage bag. They’re not just for perineal use—keep them around after you are all healed up, and they may come in handy for sports or work related injury relief as well!

These cold packs do not come with any type of sleeve or absorbent pad. You will need to make sure they are cleaned thoroughly after use in the perineal area.

Price: $14.95 (40 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Reusable perineal ice packs are made from durable nylon and vinyl fabric and filled with nontoxic gel

Versatile—not just for postpartum use

Cons:

No sleeve or absorbent pad

In order to reuse, must clean thoroughly after use

10. Scandia Innovations Perineal Ice Pack (Pack of Two)

Designed specifically for pregnant and postpartum women by a mother/engineer, the Scandia Innovations Perineal Ice Pack is OBGYN critiqued & approved and patient tested. The perineal ice packs are designed to contour to your body. Inside, they contain a pliable gel to give you a comfortable and flexible fit. Simply freeze and wear just as you would a maxi pad. This product comes with two ice packs as well as a washable cover, so you can reuse as much as you need to. This product includes thermal barriers to keep your legs from freezing while you’re using the ice pack.

The ice pack is not absorbent, so you may need to change it frequently if you have significant postpartum bleeding. This item can be frozen for soothing pain and swelling relief but should not be heated.

Price: $17

Pros:

Contours to your body; inside contains a pliable gel for a flexible fit

Includes a washable cover

Cons:

Not absorbent

Not for use as a heat pack

