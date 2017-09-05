Top 10 Best Potty Training Books for Parents

Recently we did a review on the best board books to introduce you toddler to the potty—you can check out the top 10 best potty training books for kids here. And while choosing a potty book to introduce your toddler to the concept is a great idea, every parent needs a game plan when it comes time to put your training gloves on. As a parent who went through the potty-training journey about a year ago, I know how overwhelming, intimidating and just downright frustrating the whole experience can be. Not every kid is cracked up for every potty training method—some respond to rewards charts, some to bribes…and some don’t seem to respond to anything at all! The books in this article address a lot of the common issues with potty training toddlers so that parents can get a grip on this topic and find the method that will ultimately work for everyone in the family.

Below I’ve rounded up the most popular and highly recommended potty training books for parents. They’re intended to provide you guidance and solace as you start the potty training journey. Best of luck!

1. Oh Crap! Potty Training: Everything Modern Parents Need to Know to Do It Once and Do It Right by Jamie Glowacki

The Oh Crap! Potty Training method is what we used to potty train our late-bloomer toddler. It was the only method we needed—it gave my husband and me a much needed confidence boost to get us to the next level. I can safely say it comes highly recommended by the parenting groups that I’m a part of. Parents tend to love this book because it has a simple six-step plan to follow. There are a series of YouTube videos by the author of this book to help reinforce the concepts behind it. Many parents find Oh Crap! Potty Training to be comforting and bolstering in this difficult parenting phase.

Because the method involves three days of pretty intensely focused training, this method can be difficult for busy working parents. Some readers have raised doubts about the efficacy of waking children at night for nighttime potty training, as advocated by this book. Finally, some readers have found the tone, especially in the first few chapters, to be shaming or dismissive toward parents who have yet to achieve toilet training success.

Price: $11.43

Pros:

Proven six-step plan to get your toddler toilet trained

Series of accompanying YouTube videos for reinforcement

Many parents find this book to be comforting and bolstering

Cons:

Difficult for working parents to commit to three days in a row of consistent training

Some scientific doubts about nighttime training section

Some readers have found the tone to be dismissive or shaming toward parents

2. Easy Peasy Potty Training: The Busy Parents’ Guide to Toilet Training with Less Stress and Less Mess by Julie Schooler

Easy Peasy Potty Training is a simple and organized look at the basic concepts behind the experience of potty training, aimed at parents potty training for the first time. Parents like it because it takes a lighthearted, humorous tone and is very easy and fast to read. The book also gives some excellent ways to reinforce potty training outside the home. This book is available in a Kindle ebook as well as the paperback version linked above.

Some readers have noted that the book is geared more toward girls than boys and tends to leave out some info that might be important for potty training boys. Some readers were disappointed that the information provided in this book tends to be very basic and simplistic—even common sense. Complaints include that there is not enough practical advice or guidance for how exactly to go about the potty training process.

Price: $9.99

Pros:

Also available in Kindle ebook version

Humorous and easy to read

Book gives ways to reinforce potty training outside of the home

Cons:

Some readers have noted this book is more geared toward girls than boys

Some readers say the information provided is very basic and simplistic

Not enough practical advice or guidance for how to potty train

3. Potty Training in 3 Days: The Step-by-Step Plan for a Clean Break from Dirty Diapers by Brandi Brucks

Potty Training in 3 Days is a book designed to get your kiddo from diapers to underwear in just three days. Readers say it’s a fast, easy read, so it’s great for busy parents. This book is also free on Kindle if you have a Kindle Unlimited membership!

For some parents and kids, the title is a misnomer because of course all kids are different and some will take more than three days to be fully potty trained. This book advises not to use training potties, but that advice doesn’t work for everyone. This book does not include much information on how to train your child to go poop on the potty, and it also does not include much information on how to nighttime train.

Price: $10.19

Pros:

Promises to get your kiddo out of diapers in just three days

Free on Kindle with Kindle Unlimited membership

Easy, fast read for busy parents

Cons:

The title can be a misnomer because some kids will take more than three days to train

Advises not to use training potties, which some parents disagree with

Doesn’t include much information on how to poop train and how to nighttime train

4. Stress-Free Potty Training: A Commonsense Guide to Finding the Right Approach for Your Child by Sara Au

Stress-Free Potty Training is a unique potty training book for parents that starts with the idea that each child is different and deserves a tailored approach to teaching her how to use the toilet. The book distinguishes between different personality types so you can find the right method to train your child. It begins with a quiz at the beginning that helps you determine which personality type your child falls under so you can decide which tack to take. This book is meant to make the process overall less stressful for children by using the correct approach for each child.

Some readers were disappointed the book doesn’t give detailed step-by-step directions for each potty training method. Others said that much of the information read like common sense, or that they would have been able to find it with a Google search. Finally, some readers didn’t find the stress on emotional and behavioral concepts as opposed to practical, on-the-ground advice to be helpful.

Price: $12.70

Pros:

Distinguishes between different personality types to find the right method to train your child

Fun approach with quiz at the beginning

Helps make the process of potty training less stressful for children

Cons:

Some readers say the book doesn’t give detailed step-by-step direction for each method

Some readers say that most of the advice is common sense

Focus is more on emotional and behavioral concepts as compared to practical advice

5. Potty Training Boys the Easy Way: Helping Your Son Learn Quickly–Even If He’s a Late Starter by Caroline Fertleman & Simone Cave

Potty Training Boys the Easy Way is a guide to potty training boys written by a pediatrician—it tackles the unique potty training challenges that boys face and gives specific strategies for how to handle them. This book also includes tips for handling accidents and setbacks, which many parents and children will face. Overall it gives a common sense and relaxed approach to potty training that takes the pressure off children to do things a specific way in a specific time frame.

The relaxed approach means that these methods can take longer as compared to other potty training methods. Some readers have noted that the approach of this book didn’t work for their very strong-willed child. This books isn’t aimed at girls, though there are some general tips that may help with potty training girls as well.

Price: $7.40

Pros:

Written by a pediatrician to help with the unique potty training challenges boys face

Includes tips for handling accidents and setbacks

Relaxed approach that takes the pressure off children

Cons:

Approach may not work for strong-willed children

Not aimed at girls

Method can take longer than other potty training methods

6. Potty Train Your Child in Just One Day: Proven Secrets of the Potty Pro by Teri Crane

Potty Train Your Child in Just One Day by Teri Crane is a book that uses positive reinforcement to get your child excited about going to the potty. It includes instructions on how to potty train your child in a single day! The “secrete” involves throwing a potty party for your child, and the author gives detailed instructions on how to set up the party to get your child super excited about going to the potty.

Readers note that this method involves a ton of work for the parents and can be expensive. It doesn’t work in a single day for every child.

Price: $9.99

Pros:

Instructions for potty training your child in one day

Uses positive reinforcement to get your child excited about going to the potty

Includes how to throw a potty party once your child is trained

Cons:

Doesn’t always work in one day

Can be expensive to throw a potty party

Involves a lot of work on the parents’ part

7. Potty Training for Dummies by Diane Stafford & Jennifer Shoquist

Potty Training for Dummies, part of the popular and long-running “Dummies” series of how-to books, contains plenty of simple tips that help parents to read the signs and determine when their toddler is ready to begin potty training, as well as helping to foster a teamwork approach to potty training. Instead of getting hung up on why the potty isn’t clicking with your child, this book encourages a relaxed and positive approach—your child will be ready when she is ready, in other words, but here are some ways you can encourage her. It also includes tips for coping with special cases as well as training kids with disabilities.

Some readers have found this book to be repetitive or redundant, while others have noted that it makes the process seem overwhelming or overly complicated. It also doesn’t do a great job of addressing ongoing potty challenges, such as bed wetting, refusing to poop when otherwise trained, etc.

Price: $10.19

Pros:

Simple tips that help foster a teamwork approach to potty training

Helps you to read the signs of when your toddler is ready to begin potty training

Has tips for coping with special cases and training kids with disabilities

Cons:

Some readers find it to be repetitive

Some readers find that it makes the process seem overwhelming or overly complicated

Doesn’t do a great job of addressing ongoing potty challenges

8. The Diaper-Free Baby: The Natural Toilet Training Alternative by Christine Gross-Loh

The Diaper-Free Baby is not your standard potty training book; instead, it’s for parents who are at least considering very early potty training using the elimination communication (EC) technique. This method has the plus of getting your child potty trained from a very early age, which will decrease your cost in diapers and wipes. Unlike other books that are only for hardcore EC’ers, this book addresses full-time, part-time and occasional followers of the EC method. The book includes inspiring testimonials from actual users of this method in every section of the book.

This book doesn’t give a detailed play-by-play of how to start elimination communication with your baby—instead, it is more of an overview and tends toward the philosophical. Some readers have found it to be repetitive or wordy. If you plan on training at the more usual age of two to three years, this book probably isn’t for you.

Price: $11.08

Pros:

Includes inspiring testimonials from actual users in every section of the book

Uses elimination communication (EC) to train babies from a very early age

Addresses full-time, part-time and occasional followers of elimination communication

Cons:

Doesn’t give you a detailed play-by-play of how to start elimination communication

Not for parents who plan on potty training at the more common age of two to three

Some readers have found it to be repetitive/wordy

9. Toilet Training Without Tantrums: From Parent or Child by John K. Rosemond

Toilet Training Without Tantrums is a book that takes parents back to basics when it comes to potty training, utilizing an old-fashioned approach that promises to make potty training less complicated. The idea is that it will make it easier for both parent and child. The book also uses humor to lighten up the process, which can be so stressful for so many parents. Pick up a copy for as little as $2.98 for a paperback!

This book focuses more on parents than on child readiness, which a lot of modern parenting experts would disagree with. It also includes a lot of information on the history of potty training, as well as ideas about potty training from other cultures—some readers may find this fascinating, but others may just want to get to the nitty-gritty. This book doesn’t give advice on what to do if the basic method outlined by the author doesn’t work for your child.

Price: from $2.98

Pros:

Inexpensive (paperbacks starting at $2.98!)

Uses an old-fashioned approach to potty training that makes it less complicated

Uses humor to lighten up the process

Cons:

Focuses more on parents than old child readiness

Includes information on the history of potty training and other cultures’ ideas about potty training that some readers find less than useful

Doesn’t give advice on what to do if the basic method outlined doesn’t work for your child

10. It’s No Accident: Breakthrough Solutions To Your Child’s Wetting, Constipation, UTIs, and Other Potty Problems by Steve J. Hodges & Suzanne Schlosberg

It’s No Accident: Breakthrough Solutions To Your Child’s Wetting, Constipation, UTIs, and Other Potty Problems is a science and research based potty training book that was written to help parents recognize and deal with problems related to kids holding in pee and poop. For anyone with a child who suffers from bed wetting episodes or infections related to constipation, this book is for you. It gives simple solutions for how to address these particular potty problems—ones that your child’s pediatrician may not have thought of.

This book is not a step-by-step guide for introducing and implementing a general potty training method with your child. This book advocates for switching your child from cow’s milk to soy milk, but it does not address the negative research related to soy-based products. Some readers have found this book to be somewhat repetitive.

Price: $10.28

Pros:

Written to help parents deal with problems related to kids holding in pee and poop

Gives simple solutions for how to address these particular potty problems

Based on scientific research

Cons:

Not a general book on how to introduce and follow through with potty training

Advocates switching from cow’s milk to soy milk, which may vary with individual children

Some readers have found the book to be repetitive

