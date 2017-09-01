Top 10 Best Nail Polish Racks & Stands

Whether you’re a technician at a nail salon or just someone like me who owns an ungodly amount of nail polish, you know that nail polish bottles are actually a lot harder to efficiently store than you’d expect. They’re like this strange break in physics where despite being small and, for the most part, of a standard shape, nail polish bottles seem to take up twice the space you expect them to and trying to fit them into general organizers leaves all kinds of wasted space.

But when lacquer bottles are properly displayed and organized, they can look like memorizing gradients, a wall full of colorful crystals.

Why it matters for salon use.

How you store your lacquers is going to greatly affect, if not decide completely, how professional your set up will look. You can have the sleekest, brand new manicure stations, but if your clients have to dig through a jumble of nail polish bottles in a big plastic tub or pick through bottles stacked five deep on a bookshelf while trying not to knock them all over like glass dominos–it’s not going to matter how nice the rest of your salon is.

Having neat, clean nail polish displays with tight organization makes your space look infinitely larger and more professional. Plus, those lines of colors can double as wall art and save you money in the decor department. When it’s easy to see all the nail lacquer options without having to dig around, it’s more exciting for the client and it won’t take them as long to take stock of what you have and choose the color they want. The faster they pick, the more clients you can fit into your schedule.

Why it matters for personal home use.

Trying to strong arm wall shelves, bookshelves, filing cabinets, and storage bins into being effective nail polish storage is like trying to store loose silveware in your kitchen cabinets: you can do it, but it’s going to be a hassle, waste loads of space, and result in a lot of cussing. There’s a good reason there are storage options made specifically to work with these shapes.

When you have proper storage, you can see every color you have and avoid the trap of accidentally buying doubles of a shade you forgot you already had because it’s buried at the bottom of the pile.

And while this may not be the case for everyone, some of us have partners who are already giving our nail polish collection the side-eye as it slowly spreads and takes over a corner of the apartment. Proper storage racks take up less space than bins or drawers which everyone can appreciate. Plus if you happen to buy a wall rack that has a bit more space than you really need, no one can reallly complain when you expand to fill that space. I mean, the storage was going to be there either way so why leave it empty, right? (Personally, my research for the top 20 best glitter nail polish shades sort did some damage to my free space. Not that I’m complaining.)

Types of racks and stands.

Counter displays. These are stands that are meant to sit on tables. They hold fewer polishes than wall racks, but have the benefit of keeping colors close at hand. These are great for manicure stations for technicians to have their preferred cuticle oils, top coats, ridge fillers, base coats, etc. at the ready. If you’re still on the hunt for these essentials, read my guides to the best cuticle oils and creams, best base coats, and best top coats for long lasting nail polish. The same is true for home use. Stands are a good option to keep your current favorites of the season at your fingertips. Using only these types of racks is an effective solution for storage if you only own a few dozen lacquers.

Metal wall racks. If your collection is expansive and/or professional, wall storage is the way to go. Metal racks are durable, long lasting, and come in a variety of sizes. The wire construction gives the opportunity for decorative scroll-work that can turn your storage into wall art. The only downside to these racks is that depending on the design of their shelving, the wire can cover or distract from the nail polish bottles, partially obscuring the color of the bottle.

Acrylic wall racks. These units, made of either colored or clear plastic, may seem a bit bulkier, but tend to be lighter than metal options. I find acrylic shelves have a cleaner, more professional look that makes the colors of your polish pop. The downside to these is that cheaper models tend to look really cheap so if you like this style, don’t skimp or your display will look dingy.

No matter which you choose, the difference between having every color at your fingertips and trying to remember if you still have that dusty purple you like is mind-blowing. For personal use of polish-addicts, it’s a whole new level of convenience and space-saving storage. And for salon use, it’s a professional must.

Read on to see the best nail polish wall racks and stands that are available right now.

1. Home-it Nail Polish Rack

The Home-it nail polish rack is a great affordable organizer for home use that can store up to 102 nail polish bottles. That number, of course, is going to be based on the smallest nail polish bottles around because marketing, but with six shelves that are 20 inches wide and two inches deep, even if you only own the chunkiest nail lacquers around, you’re still going to be able to fit over 80 bottles. At 24 inches tall, it’s big enough for substantial storage but doesn’t have to take over an entire wall.

A portion of that 24 inches is taken up by a decorative scroll-work arch turning the glossy bronze-colored metal rack into decor as well as storage. The reason I say this is a good personal lacquer rack and not so much for salon use is that the crisscrossing ornate design of the shelves covers up the bottom portion of the bottles. This isn’t a problem in a small room, but in a salon, it would make the colors harder to see. Also, being more affordable, this metal won’t hold up to the rigors of a salon environment and is more likely to bend and warp if roughly handled. It comes with mounting hardware, but with how heavy this rack will get when full, it’s worth picking up some higher quality molly bolts–there’s going to be a lot of money on that rack.

Price: $34.99 (30 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Holds up to 102 bottles

Affordable

Great for home use

Decorative scroll-work

Cons:

Not recommended for salon use

Metal could warp if handled roughly

2. MyGift Wall Mounted Salon Nail Polish Display

This set of three shelves from MyGift is a good choice for professional salons or for large home collections. The combined three racks can hold up to 246 bottles of nail polish. That’s not joking around. If you have a full rack and changed your nail polish color every two days for a year without repeating any colors, you’d still have over 180 colors left that you hadn’t worn. I like the clean, straight lines of the metal shelves that don’t distract from the nail polish bottles making them easy to see and browse quickly. It’s a good compromise having the scrolling at the top and a more minimalist style where the bottles sit. A party at the top, business on the bottom approach.

The three shelves are separate which gives you a lot of flexibility to arrange them however best fits your space. When set side by side, the width of the three racks is roughly 55 inches, with the center rack measuring 35 inches and the each of the smaller ones measuring 10 inches across. The only downside to these is that their size will make them heavy and they don’t come with mounting hardware.

Price: $89.99

Pros:

Holds up to 246 bottles

Three separate, customizable shelving units

Good choice for salon or home

Simple shelves don’t cover nail polish colors

Decorative scrolling on top

Cons:

Doesn’t include mounting hardware

3. Beauticom Blue Professional Nail Polish Wall Rack Display

This rack is eye-catching with its solid blue backing which gives it the feel of a more substantial, permanent shelving unit. The front walls of the six shelves are transparent instead of blue, giving you a crystal-clear view of the colors of your lacquer bottles. It’s a great choice for salons. Holding up to 96 bottles of nail polish, it isn’t as substantial as others, but a few of these in a block really add up and the clean, no nonsense lines have a much more modern look to them than the metal scrollwork racks. The Beauticom Professional Wall Display comes with mounting hardware and all you’ll need is a drill to install it.

It also includes an optional sign you can attach to the top of the display that says “Polish Station,” which, in the blue color, reminds me of “Police Station,” but it’s easy enough to simply not attach the sign if you’re not into it. It’s sturdy, easy to set up, and makes picking out your polish a breeze. If the blue color isn’t for you, this display unit also comes in clear acrylic.

Price: $27.99

Pros:

Holds up to 96 bottles

Colors to choose from

Clear view of your polish bottles

Clean, simple design

Includes hardware

Great for salon and home

Cons:

Blue won’t work into all color palettes

4. Makartt 3 Tier Wall Mounted Nail Polish Display Rack

If what you’re looking for is the ability to customize your shelving space, these clear acrylic wall mounted shelves give you countless options. These three mini racks, each 15 inches long, can fit approximately 40 nail polish bottles in total and can be arranged in whatever pattern best fits your needs. With a short, clear plastic lip, they keep polish bottles from being knocked over. At roughly two inches deep, they are a perfect size for lacquer bottles without taking up wasted space like standard wall shelves would. These are perfect for home use when either you just need a little more out of the way space or for home or salon use when you don’t have a ton of uninterrupted wall space that can fit larger units. These small shelves allow you to create customized display units. Mounting hardware is included and the shelves are easy to install and take down.

Price: $14.99 (52 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Holds up to 45 bottles

Fully customizable

No space wasted

Easy to install

Clear plastic makes bottles easy to see

Great for awkward spaces

Cons:

You’d need several to house a large collection

5. Sodynee Nail Polish Counter Display

Counter displays like this one by Sodynee are great for both holding smaller personal collections and as a retail display set next to a register at a nail salon. Your nail polish bottles have “stadium seating” of six levels, which makes it so that each bottle is easy to see. The clear acrylic plastic limits visual obstruction and keeps your counter space from looking too cluttered. This display comes in three sizes. All of them have six vertical levels, but you can choose different widths. The 8.5 inch wide model holds up to 36 lacquer bottles, the 14 inch wide display holds up to 60 bottles, and the 17 inch model (which is the one I’ve chosen) holds up to 72 nail polish bottles. The only downside to this one is that it doesn’t come fully assembled, so you’ll have to put it together. Otherwise, it’s a great little organizing system that holds more than you’d expect for a counter display.

Price: $21.99 (12 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Holds up to 72 bottles

Three sizes to choose from

Clear acrylic construction

Tiered levels are easy to see

Cons:

Needs assembly

Requires counter space

6. Pana Black 6 Tier Wall Mounted Metal Rack

At space for up to 100 nail polish bottles, the Pana Wall Mounted Rack is another great option for both home or salon use. The front bar has more scroll work than I would generally recommend for salon display, but it’s low enough that over a third of the bottle shows over the top of it so I don’t mind that much. This sturdy metal rack has six shelves at 21 inches wide, 25 inches high, and 2 inches deep. It includes mounting hardware and on the back of each shelf there are round spots to use to mount to the wall so you can make this as secure as you want with as many screws as you can fit. The shelves themselves are secure and the metal is very durable. There is some scrollwork on the top level but that gets mostly covered up by the tops of the lacquer bottles if you fill up the top shelf. If the black color is too dark for you, this model also comes in gold, white, and silver.

Price: $36.99

Pros:

Holds up to 100 bottles

Four color choices

Durable

Includes mounting hardware

Great for home and salon use

Cons:

Scrollwork often gets covered up

Bottles are a little bit obscured by wire

7. Saganizer Nail Polish Organizer Rack

This minimalist acrylic display rack shows off the nail polish and nothing else. With clear backing, sides, and short lip in front of each shelf to keep your polishes in place, there are no distractions, no flourishes, and nothing taking away the colors of your polishes. For some, it might be a little plain, but I personally love the stark, nearly invisible look of this wall rack that seems like your gradient of nail lacquers are almost floating in the air like a big square rainbow. The rack itself holds up to 102 nail polish bottles and is a great size for both home or salon use at 20 inches wide by 24 inches tall. It comes completely assembled and includes mounting hardware.

Price: $29.99 (40 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Holds up to 109 bottles

Clear design features your polishes

Includes mounting hardware

No assembly needed

Great for salon and home

Cons:

May be too boring for some

8. Arad Scrollwork Wall Mounted Nail Polish Organizer

This organizer by Arad has decorative lines that are subtle and lightweight than some of the other scrollwork racks. The metal construction is durable and it comes with mounting hardware so it’s quick to install. The wire bar in front of each shelf that keeps your bottles from falling is thin and simple enough to not take away from the look of your bottles so it’s good for both salon use and for at home. Arad doesn’t specify how many nail polish bottles their rack fits, which is a smidge annoying, but I counted the nail polish bottles in the photo and it shows 71 bottles. At 24 inches wide it’s a similar width to other racks that hold closer to 100 bottles and some people who own it have reported that it does hold around 100 bottles so sort of take that into consideration. It’s a little taller than others at 28 inches, but a lot of that is the scrollwork at the top.

Price: $33.99

Pros:

Holds approximately 80 bottles

Delicate scrollwork

Durable metal construction

Includes mounting hardware

Works for home or salon use

Cons:

Bottle capacity is not stated

Scrollwork takes up space at the top

9. Go2buy Nail Polish Wall Rack

The Go2buy holds over 200 nail polish bottles and is a perfect salon display. This thing isn’t kidding around. When the three separate racks are hung next to each other they measure a full 50 inches across. Instead of the normal six shelves, this display only has five. Each row has space for taller items than most of the other display racks so if you want to store other products besides standard-sized nail polish bottles this is a good choice. The three piece set up means you have lots of flexibility in terms of how you can arrange your organizers, so if you don’t have the free wallspace for a 50 inch rack, you can split it up into one larger unit 25 inches across and two side units that are each 12 inches across.

The heavy duty iron construction is long lasting and the plain single bar that acts as a barrier on the front of the shelves is unobtrusive and doesn’t cover up your polishes. The scrollwork at the top is swirly and feminine, but simple enough that the individual racks won’t looks strange if they aren’t arranged a specific way. If this still isn’t enough space, you can buy extras of the smaller side pieces separately to expand your shelving.

Price: $39.89

Pros:

Holds around 200 bottles

Flexible placement with three separate displays

Taller shelves

Sturdy iron construction

Great for salon use

Extra side pieces available

Cons:

May be too large for some spaces

If you have all short bottles, tall shelves waste space

10. Sorbus Wall Mounted Tree Silhouette Display

This one is the ulitmate decor and storage combo. It’s a beautiful metal tree silhouette complete with cute little songbirds. In front of the tree are five shelves so you can make it look like your tree is growing nail polish. The display is bigger than it looks and can hold up to 70 bottles. With a diameter of roughly 24 inches, it’s right around the same size as the other racks we’ve looked at. The thin bar in front of the shelves that keeps your polish from falling off is quite thin won’t cover up your colors. While the bar might not distract, the tree silhouette behind your polishes might and for some people it could be too busy. For that reason, I’d say this is much more suited for home use than for a salon. Also, it comes in three different colors, so if the black doesn’t suit you, there’s also a bronze tree and a white tree.

Price: $25.99

Pros:

Holds up to 70 bottles

Attractive decor design

Choice of colors

Durable metal construction

Great for home use

Cons:

May be a little busy looking for some

