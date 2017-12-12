Top 10 Best Last Minute Christmas Beauty Deals 2017

The shopping days are ticking down and while you’re looking for that last minute gift, some retailers are putting out some jaw dropping last minute deals. Lots of places are trying to get your attention with 25 to 30 percent off but, if you’re like me, it’s those 50 or even 75 percent off deals that you’re really looking for so you can make the most of what’s left of your holiday gift budget before the December 24th deadline.

In case you missed Black Friday or Cyber Monday and haven’t found what you’re looking for, the last couple of weeks until Christmas are shaping up to be even bigger with more items on sale and deeper cuts.

With the internet so vast, it can be hard to locate these sales down or even just weed out the deals that aren’t actually that great. We don’t all have the time to sift through hundreds of products. That’s okay. This is what some of us do so others can find the right gift at the right price for the people they love.

Like I wrote in my best beauty gifts for Christmas guide, beauty products are great gifts because it’s basically impossible for someone who loves them to ever think they have too many. We’re always looking for something new and interesting to experiment with. You can also check out my best beauty gifts post for a rough breakdown of what sort of beauty gifts are appropriate for which type of acquaintances in case you’re feeling unsure.

One way to make the most out these sales is to ensure that you’re not getting slammed by hidden shipping costs. You can get free two-day Prime shipping for as low as $8.25 a month when you pay for your membership annually. Month to month it’s only $10.99 so even if you shop on Amazon just twice a month, your Prime subscription will pay for itself.

If you’re not willing to commit to that but you are into gaming the system, Amazon has a 30-day Free Trial Prime Membership. Just make sure you set a calendar reminder on your phone for couple of days before your free trial ends so you remember to end your trial (if you want to) before you’re automatically switched to $10.99 a month. Amazon is really good about that though, compared to other trials, because if you forget to cancel and you haven’t used your Prime benefits since your trial ended, you can usually get refunded.

Shipping times have you worried? Make sure to check Amazon’s Holiday Ordering Deadlines for all shipping methods and the cut off dates for how late in the month you can order something and still have it arrive by Christmas Eve. I’ll be making sure everything on here says it will arrive in time, but be sure to keep an eye out for that red text that alerts you the item may arrive after Christmas, just to be safe.

Looking for more ideas? See my guides the best beauty gifts for Christmas, best Christmas party makeup buys, best Christmas makeup ideas of 2017, and best Christmas gifts for teenage girls. If you’re looking for stocking stuffers or how to make the most of those last few dollars in your gift budget, right now Amazon has curated a collection of gifts $10 and under–all with free shipping.

These deals are so extreme that they’re going to run out fast. I’ll be regularly checking on these deals to keep this article accurate and up to date on inventory and pricing. Send coffee if you’re able.

Last updated: December 13 4:29 PM EST

Now let’s get to these deals before they run out.

1. $77.60 Off Vivid & Vogue Automatic Curling Wand

At 78 percent off, this curling wand is one of the best deals of the list. Normally it’s listed at $99.99 but this temporary deal saves you $77.60. Anyone who curls their hair on a regular basis will probably agree that it takes way too long and gets boring fast. Whether you’re dealing with a traditional curling iron or a wand, there’s a lot of spinning and turning and trying not to burn your fingers. The Vivid & Vogue Automatic Curling Wand does all the twirling for you so you can cut down the time your hair takes and not worry so much if your fine motor skills aren’t perfect because your coffee hasn’t kicked in yet.

It has a one inch barrel for natural looking curls and heats up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit in only 60 seconds. The wand has two buttons so you can choose to have your curling iron turn clockwise or counterclockwise, which is important if you want your hair to have proper symmetry. This is a great gift for someone with long hair but not so much for people with short hair. We don’t know how long this deal will last, so you may not want to wait. See this curler in action in the video below.

Price: $22.39 (78 percent off MSRP)

2. 50 Percent Off Amope Pedi Perfect Electronic Extra Coarse Foot File

Earlier this year I featured an Amope Pedi Perfect Foot File in my guide to the best electric pedicure machines. Originally $49.99 this half off sale takes $25 off the price tag. This Amope Pedi Perfect Foot File is perfect for use on dry feet to gently remove built up dry skin and calluses without the bending and work it would take using a pumice stone. The Pedi Perfect spins to buff away dead skin quickly with extra coarse rollers covered in diamond crystals. It’s battery operated (four AA’s included) so it’s easy to use anywhere without getting tangled up in cords. We’re not sure how long this deal will last so grab one now.

Price: $24.99 (50 percent off MSRP)

3. 55 Percent Off Dolce by Dolce & Gabbana Eau de Parfum Spray

Save $64 on this feminine fragrance by Dolce & Gabbana, normally priced at $117. This temporary price cut is on the 2.7 ounce eau de parfum spray which is in a 4.7 inch tall glass bottle with the signature flower on the cap. Right now it’s actually cheaper than the 1.6 ounce bottle, though we don’t know how long this deal with last. The fragrance is distinctive enough to turn heads but light enough to never be overwhelming up close. Dolce has a bright floral start of papaya flower and Neroli leaves, a heart of water lily, daffodil, and white amaryllis, with a foundation of earthy musk and spice. Dolce ships in its original box for easy gifting.

Price: $52.99 (55 percent off MSRP)

4. Up to 59 Percent Off Select Majestic Pure Body & Facial Scrubs

Majestic Pure has four formulas currently on sale: the Activated Charcoal Body and Facial Scrub to remove toxins (58 percent off), Arabica Coffee Scrub for anti-aging (49 percent off), Brown Sugar Anti-Cellulite Scrub (49 percent off), and hydrating Himalayan Scrub with Lychee Fruit and Almond Oil (59 percent off). These are a beauty gift that is great for nearly anyone because everyone loves a body scrub and there’s an option here to make everyone happy. Activated charcoal scrubs work with nearly all skin types and skin issues since charcoal is a purifier and helps to draw out toxins which can prevent acne, improve skin texture, and reduce the appearance of fine lines.

The Arabica Coffee Scrub contains caffeine to increase blood flow which can reduce the appearance of fine lines and stretch marks. The Brown Sugar Anti-Cellulite Scrub is full of citrus oils, real sugar, hydrating oils, and ginseng root to improve skin tone. (Though an anti-cellulite scrub might not be the best gift for a casual friend or work colleague.) These three scrubs contains Dead Sea salts and minerals which helps your body absorb and hold onto more moisture, keeping you hydrated and supple. The Himalayan Scrub with Lychee Fruit and Almond Oil is a classic salt scrub with Himalayan pink salt, vitamin C packed lychee fruit oil, and other hydrating oils to remove dry skin and moisturize. I’m not sure how long these prices will last but right now you can save up to $20 on these scrubs.

Price: From $12.95 (59 percent off MSRP)

5. Save $30 Off Bs-Mall Premium Kabuki Makeup Brush Set

This makeup brush set is 75 percent off its normal $39.99 and is a way to really stretch your budget. It’s a 10 piece brush set from Bs-Mall made with dense synthetic hair and thick handles for easy gripping. Kabuki style brushes are rounded and have densely packed bristles that are very soft. This allows for exceptional blending and a smooth, airbrushed look especially when used for foundation. Brushes in this style are perfect for contouring, concealing, and achieving a flawless complexion. They won’t shed and are easy to clean with baby shampoo. With this set you get an angle blush brush, tapered brush, flat foundation brush, round powder brush, small angled contouring brush, small tapered detail brush, small flat stippling brush, small flat angled brush, and small round eye shadow brush. Again, not sure when this deal will end so act fast.

Price: $9.99 (75 percent off MSRP)

6. Up to 52 Percent Off Select Essie Nail Polishes

When it comes to quality nail lacquer, it’s hard to go wrong with Essie. I’ve featured their polishes in most of my best of nail polish guides and their First Base is my go to base coat for all my manicures. Typically Essie nail lacquers run around $9, but right now certain colors are on sale for over half off. Sand Tropez, No More Film, Go Ginza, and cult favorite Bikini So Teeny are all in the 40 to 52 percent off range. A few other popular shades like Mint Candy Apple, Ballet Slippers, and Luxeffects Set in Stones are all 15 percent off. It’s not stated how long this price cut will last so scoop these up while you can for the nail polish lovers in your life.

Price: From $4.29 (52 percent off MSRP)

7. Save $44.75 On Wahl Clipper Elite Pro High Performance Haircut Kits

I love Wahl clippers and they’re the only brand I work with at home. My partner has some seriously thick hair and my Wahl tackles his hair no problem. The Elite Pro High Performance Wahl Clippers are normally $82.99, but right now they’re 54 percent off. This is a great gift for hairdressers, friends who maintain their hair at home, and anyone with a beard. Beyond the actual clippers (which have a smooth, quiet motor and five year warranty) this kit comes with a sturdy carrying case, 10 comb attachments, drawstring bag to hold the attachments, full-size hair-cutting cape, blade guard, blade brush, maintenance oil, cord wrap, comb, and styling shears with guard. There’s a lot in here and with the current sale going on, this value is a little jaw dropping. Wahl clippers in the $30 price range don’t normally come with all this. This is a gift that would make a lot of dads, boyfriends, and uncles very happy.

Price: $38.24 (54 percent off MSRP)

8. $11 Off Aesthetica Cosmetics Beauty Sponge Blenders

Sponge blenders, like this Beauty Sponge Blender from Aesthetica, really changed the way we apply our makeup. These blenders help you achieve a smooth, airbrushed look for even blending and they work with liquid, cream, and powder makeups. These sponges are reusable which is great, but they aren’t reusable forever so every month or two we need to replace them–which can get expensive. For that reason, we always need more sponges. This sponge is normally $19 and at 58 percent off, it’s really a steal, but this deal has gone from 68 percent off to 58 percent off overnight so best grab this one quick before the price keeps going up. The Aesthetica is made of non-latex foam and is vegan and cruelty-free. Read my guide to the best makeup sponges for more suggestions and information.

Price: $7.97 (58 percent off MSRP)

9. Up to 60 Percent Off Select 7Senses Bags

During this flash sale you can save up to $28 dollars on select 7Senses bags including hanging makeup organizers. These cosmetics bags normally range from $33 to $46, but right now they’re all under $20. If you’ve ever gone through the struggle of shopping for a cheaper makeup bag that isn’t just a sack, you know how big a deal this sale is. The bags are made of a machine washable nylon fabric which is great because you know something is bound to spill, especially if you’re traveling. They’re covered in mesh and zippered pockets for organization, have reinforced sides to hold the bag’s structure when it’s hanging, and a sturdy hook. Bags like these are prefect for traveling or for everyday use if you live in tight quarters and don’t have room for a vanity. This striped style that’s on sale comes in red and pink, blue and green, , blue and white, and red and white. We don’t know how long this sale will last so I’ll be keeping an eye on it.

Price: From $15.97 (Up to 60 percent off MSRP)

10. $25 Off Amor Bath Bomb Sets

Everyone loves bath bombs, but boy are they expensive for a one use product. Many of the bombs from a leading natural beauty products company (hint: it rhymes with “plush”) run around $8 to $9 for a single bath bomb. Now, I love my baths, but that’s an expensive bath for me. This set of 10 vegan bath bombs is normally $49.99 which works out to around $5 per bath bomb, so that’s already an improvement. But right now it’s 50 percent off so instead you’re looking at $2.50 per bath bomb. I can handle that. Anyone you buy this set for will think you spent too much on them. I won’t tell.

These fizzing bath bombs are made in America and come in a random assortment of fragrances. They arrive in a gift box and each bath bomb is individually wrapped and tied with ribbon. They’re vegan, contain organic shea butter to moisturize your skin, won’t stain your bathtub, and don’t contain glitter which is a serious pain to clean up.

Price: $24.97 (50 percent off MSRP)

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.