30 Seconds to Mars: Meet the Band Members

Getty

30 Seconds to Mars is an American rock band from LA that formed in 1998. The group consists of Jared Leto, Shannon Leto, and Tomo Miličević.

The band will be performing at tonight’s VMA’s. Other A-list celebs performing include Pink, Kendrick Lamar, Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, DNCE, Fifth Harmony, Lorde, Logic, and Katy Perry, who’s also hosting.

Read on to learn more about the band members of 30 Seconds to Mars.

Jared Leto

Jared Leto does lead vocals, guitar bass, and keyboard for the group. The most recognized of the band members, Leto rose to fame in the 1990s for his role as Jordan Catalano on the series My So-Called Life. In the 90s, he appeared in a slew of notable films, including The Thin Red Club, Fight Club, and Prefontaine. In 2000, he acted in Requiem for a Dream.

In 2013, Leto played a transgender woman in Dallas Buyers Club, earning him an Oscar, Golden Globe, and SAG Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Shannon Leto

Shannon Leto is Jared Leto’s older brother, and does drums and percussion for the group.

30 Seconds to Mars’ first album was well-received critically, but had only limited success. The band’s second album, A Beautiful Lie, is what catapulted them to fame and gained them an international audience.

Shannon has worked on a number of side projects during his career. He’s collaborated with well-known artists like Antoine Becks, a group called The Wondergirls, and has performed with Street Drum Corps.

Tomo Miličević

Tom does lead guitar, bass, violin, keyboard, and a number of other instruments for the band.

Tomo joined the band in 2003, and has also worked as a collaborator and music producer. In the 2010s, he collaborated with Ivy Levan on some music, like Introducing the Dame, and No Good.