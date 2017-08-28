WATCH: Alessia Cara’s MTV VMAs 2017 Performance

Getty

Alessia Carawon her first moonman at MTV Video Music Awards. The 21-year-old Canadian singer also performed “Scars To Your Beautiful” and won Best Dance Video for “Stay” with Zedd.

During the performance, Cara was slowly stripped away of the dress, make-up and hair that’s supposed to make her “beautiful.” But in the end, she revealed that she’s beautiful as she is.

Cara’s four nominations are all in major categories. The video for “Scars To Your Beautiful” is up for Video of the Year, although her competition includes Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble.”; Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic”; DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts”; and The Weeknd’s “Reminder.”

“Stay,” her collaboration with Zedd, was nominated for Best Dance. “Scars To Your Beautiful” was also nominated for Best Fight Against The System and Best Direction for Aaron A’s work.

“Scars To Your Beautiful” appeared on Cara’s first album, 2015’s Know-It-All. The song is all about body image. As she told Idolator, “It’s directed at women, but I think men can relate to it as well. It’s just a song about these things that certain women go through on a daily basis in order to feel loved or in order to love themselves.”

Cara’s real full name is Alessia Caracciolo. She burst onto the scene after her YouTube videos of acoustic covers caught DefJam Recordings’ attention. She was signed and her first single, “Here,” became a surprise hit.

Earlier this year, Cara won two awards at the Canadian Music Awards. She picked up Fans Choice Award and Best New Group or Solo Artist: Mainstream AC. She also won Breakout Star of the Year at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards.

Cara also recently teamed up with rapper Logic and singer Khalid to perform on “1-800-273-8255.” The video for the song has 14.6 million views and is about a teen struggling with his sexuality. The titular phone number is for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The trio also performed the song at the ceremony.