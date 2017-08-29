‘America’s Got Talent’ 2017 Contestants: Live Shows Week 3

Trae Patton/NBC

Tonight is week 3 of the live shows for America’s Got Talent 2017 and several of the winners on the show will be performing. Twelve acts are set to perform and we’ve got the rundown on each of them, along with videos of their previous performances. Tomorrow night, the results episode will air, with only seven acts advancing to the semifinals. So, who are the contestants set to perform this week? Let’s get into the acts below.

Angelina Green



Angelina Green is a 13-year-old singer, who earned the golden buzzer from Heidi Klum when she sang “I’ll Stand By You” by The Pretenders. She says that she turned to singing when her parents got divorced because she needed a way to escape and express herself. In an interview with People, Green said that she wants to make Klum proud, explaining:

I really want to make Heidi proud and I want to show her that I deserved to get the Golden Buzzer. I already really want to make my mom and my brother proud.

Green also plays the piano, guitar and ukulele.

Chase Goehring



Goehring is a Youtube success as a singer and songwriter, who won over the judges with an original song for his first audition on the show. Goehring also plays the ukulele and guitar. Simon Cowell was already familiar with Goehring when he came to AGT, as Goehring previously appeared on season 3 of The X Factor.

Colin Cloud



Colin Cloud is a mentalist, who refers to himself as a real-life Sherlock Holmes. He says he uses criminal profiling to help him in his tricks and he considers himself to be a forensic mind reader. Before getting into this field, Cloud got a degree at Glasgow Caledonian University in forensic investigation, specializing in criminal profiling.

Cloud previously appeared on the reality competition show Penn & Teller: Fool Us, but he was not successful on the show.

DaNell Daymon & Greater Works



This act is a gospel choir from all over the country and the Chief Vocal Director is DaNell Daymon. According to Earn the Necklace, the group was founded in 2010.

Diavolo



Diavolo is an acrobatic dance group, who refers to their performances as Architecture in Motion.

Their mission on their website reads: Diavolo explores the relation and interaction between the human body and its architectural environment to understand how we are being affected not only socially, but physically and emotionally.

Final Draft



Final Draft is a vocal group and, according to their website: Final Draft is a billboard charting, award winning guy group comprised of Dnyce, Lucky, Voice, and Divine. Final Draft charted #1 on Billboard for R&B single sales, won a GA Music Award for Best R&B group, and most recently received an award for high sales of Spaced Out Magazine in which Final Draft graced their first cover in major bookstore chains. The group members are Divine, Lucky, Voice, and D-Nyce.

Junior and Emily



Junior and Emily are a salsa dancing duo, who are 8-time world renowned salsa champions. This brother and sister duo was greatly supported by their family in what they do.

The duo has appeared as guest dancers on Dancing With the Stars and they have worked with many big, well-known music artists.

Kechi Okwuchi



Kechi Okwuchi is a singer, who has a very touching story. She was previously in a commercial airplane crash and was one of two people who survived. She was on a trip with her classmates and all of them died. With 65 percent of her body burned, she carried on and went through many surgeries.

Mike Yung



Mike Yung is the subway singer, who went viral when a passerby recorded a video of him singing.

Just a few weeks ago, Yung started a GoFundMe page because his family’s home has been foreclosed on and they must vacate the premises. He has already reached his goal of $10,000 and he continues to follow his dreams of being an entertainer.

Oscar Hernandez



Oscar Hernandez does not have the typical body of a dancer, but he can move with the best of them. He actually is a choreographer for professional sports dance squads and cheerleaders. Hernandez has also appeared on several other reality shows and co-choreographed half-time shows for major artists.

Oskar and Gaspar



These two are a videomapping act who use visual arts and multimedia for their act. Previously, they used judge Heidi Klum’s body as a canvas for their performance. There are three men who represent the act, though Oskar and Gaspar do not actually appear.

What’s interesting is that the act was not shown performing in the Judges’ Cuts, but they were able to move on into the quarterfinals.

Sara and Hero



Sara Carson and her dog Hero are an act that Simon Cowell really pulled for in the beginning. Carson is a dog trainer from Canada, who travels around with her pup and she has actually appeared on her fair share of television programs. She’s been on the Ellen Show, The Late Show With David Letterman, and in Petco commercials.