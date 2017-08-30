Bethenny Frankel – From ‘Housewives’ to ‘Shark Tank’

This is where I like to park my ass. #SharkTank 🦈 A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Jun 27, 2017 at 4:04pm PDT

Bethenny Frankel has had a rough season on Real Housewives of New York, with a lot of drama dealing with her ex-husband. She also was juggling a relationship with boyfriend Dennis Shields at the time. Now, Frankel is taking on a new gig as a guest and she will be appearing as a mogul on Shark Tank. In addition, she has a show in development with real estate guru, her Million Dollar Listing New York buddy, Fredrik Eklund.

Former baseball player Alex Rodriguez is also a guest shark this season, according to Page Six, and he coincidentally used to date Frankel. Currently, Rodriguez is dating Jennifer Lopez.

In an interview with AOL Entertainment, Frankel talked about the dynamic with the other sharks on the show and revealed:

I’m not looking to get into any sort of altercation with the Sharks. I mean, I respect what they’ve done, I respect their success. I can hopefully learn from them.

Virgin Group founder Richard Branson and Spanx founder Sara Blakely will also appear as guests on the show.

Swimming with sharks. Think I'll get eaten? @mcuban @sharktankabc A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Jun 28, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

The new season of Shark Tank premieres October 1, 2017, so keep your eyes peeled for Bethenny Frankel’s episode. It’s unclear if she will appear on more than one episode of the show. The six main “sharks” on the returning cast are Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary.