WATCH: Ed Sheeran Performs with Lil Uzi Vert at the VMAs

Ed Sheeran performed at the 2017 MTV VMAs on Sunday night.

He started with his hit song, “Shape of You.” He was wearing a black t-shirt with a red collared button-down — in typical Sheeran fashion. Throughout the song, Sheeran encouraged the crowd to sing along. Toward the end of the song, Lil Uzi Vert joined Sheeran on stage for a remix. The two than collaborated on “XO Tour Lif3,” Lil Uzi’s current hit single.

Sheeran was nominated for three Video Music Awards this evening. The music video for his hit single, “Shape of You,” was nominated for Best Pop Video. Meanwhile, “Castle on a Hill” was nominated for Best Cinematography. Sheeran was also nominated for one of the most coveted awards of the evening (perhaps second to Video of the Year), Artist of the Year — and he won!

Over the course of his career, Sheeran has been nominated for 11 VMAs, and this was his second win. Back in 2014. Sheeran took home the Moon Man for Best Male Video for “Sing” featuring Pharrell Williams.

Fans were hoping that Sheeran would take home his second VMA tonight. He had a very good chance, given the success of his song “Shape of You,” which has been living high up on the charts for months. The song spent 12 weeks in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. The music video for “Shape of You” has also done some pretty magical things for Sheeran — with over $2 billion views, it’s safe to say that it’s popular.

Other nominees for Artist of the Year included Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande, Lorde, and the Weeknd.

What’s coming up on Sheeran’s agenda? The singer/songwriter has joined a team of musicians to perform in small venues (literally, people’s homes) to air refugees, according to Time.