Fifth Harmony, VMAs 2017: Meet the Group Members

Back on the rehearsal grind. Let's do this. ❤️ A post shared by Fifth Harmony (@fifthharmony) on Jan 14, 2017 at 3:08pm PST

Music group Fifth Harmony is taking on the 2017 VMAs with the help of Gucci Mane to perform their song “Down”. And, they are also nominees in a couple categories at the awards as well. Group member Dinah Jane recently told Rap-Up that Fifth Harmony has a bit of pressure for their VMAs performance. She explained:

There hasn’t been a girl group that’s performed at the VMAs in a long time. So we kind of have to show up and represent.

Ally Brooke further dished to Entertainment Tonight about their VMAs performance, revealing:

Well, first of all, it’s the VMAs. So there’s that. Were gonna bring so many different elements and surprises and so much energy. It’s really gonna be such a moment and people are gonna be gagging!

The group is nominated in three categories this year – Best Pop Video, Best Choreography and Song of Summer. In 2016, they won for Best Collaboration and in 2014, they won the Artist to Watch Award.

Just recently, Fifth Harmony released their third studio album, which is self-titled. According to Rap-Up, Kordei talked about the album, saying:

We got our power for the first time. Being a manufactured girl group — that’s just the reality of it — I think that a lot of times, people just expect us to go through the motions and do what we’re told, as opposed to having ideas, and not being afraid to actually bring them to light.

Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, and Normani Kordei make up Fifth Harmony. The group first got together when they were on The X Factor and, looking back on it, Kordei told Rolling Out:

I didn’t expect to get anything out of it, and now I’m probably in one of the biggest girl groups of all time. I could never repay my parents for always pushing me and believing in me as much as they did … We’ve worked so hard. Looking back from 2012 up until now, we’ve had so much growth. We’ve been through so much and we’ve worked our butts off to get to where we are right now, and I just know that we have so much more to offer.

Tonight, the VMAs air at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, so be sure to tune in to catch Fifth Harmony’s performance. To check out the show via live stream, click here.