WATCH: Fifth Harmony Throws Shade at Camila Cabello at the 2017 VMAs

Tonight, Fifth Harmony teamed up with Gucci Mane for a performance of their song “Down” at the 2017 VMAs. The performance started off futuristic and remained that way throughout, though the girls stripped down a bit. They then carried out a very sexy dance routine. But, for those Fifth Harmony fans out there, it was obvious that the group was throwing major shade at their former member Camila Cabello. At the start of the performance, it looked like five members, but one fell from the platform and disappeared. Check out the video in the below tweet.

Halfway through the performance, Gucci Mane entered the stage in what appeared to be a Gucci suit.

The group then finished off the performance by getting rained on and standing on stage dripping wet.

This was Fifth Harmony’s first ever VMAs performance and they recently gushed about their excitement over the opportunity to People. Group member Lauren Jauregui said:

We’re extremely excited. This is definitely one of the biggest moments of our careers — something we’ve worked so hard for to get to a place where people would want us on the stage, so we’re excited as heck for it …

There are so many surprises.

Fellow group member Ally Brooke also talked about the group’s VMA nominations, saying:

It’s gonna be a truly memorable moment. Thank you so much to everybody who’s been a fan of us and supported us. It’s really incredible. It’s such an honor to be nominated for a VMA. I mean, our favorite artists of all time have been nominated!

Fifth Harmony is nominated in the categories of Best Choreography and Best Pop Video at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.