Floyd Mayweather Jr. & Justin Bieber: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Justin Bieber are no longer friends. After a couple of years of partying at strip clubs, supporting each other, and even enjoying spa days together, the two have seemingly ended their friendship.

A lot has transpired over the past few days, just in time for Mayweather’s match against Conor McGregor on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Here is what you need to know:

1. Bieber Recently Unfollowed Mayweather on Social Media

Bieber decided to unfollow Mayweather from social media in August 2017. According to TMZ, this may have been because of Bieber’s relationship with his church. The site reports that Bieber has been getting counseling at Hillsong Church and that he was encouraged to weed out any negative people in his life and to do away with anyone who could be a “bad influence.”

However, that’s not the only reason that there’s beef between Bieber and Mayweather. Ahead of tonight’s epic showdown between Mayweather and Conor McGregor, the paparazzi caught up with Bieber and he managed to land a small, but effective, verbal jab. See what he had to say in the video below.

According to TMZ, Mayweather went postal after Bieber unfollowed him. However, it seems as thought Mayweather is keeping his cool about the whole thing — at least when it comes to his comments in public. In a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Mayweather talked a little bit about Bieber.

“I’m not really sure. I think he’s going through a lot right now. I don’t think he’s really in music. He’s more into church right now. So I’m praying for him. I wish him nothing but the best. He’s going through a lot right now,” Mayweather told Kimmel. Check out his interview in the video below.

2. Bieber Felt a Connection to Mayweather Before They Even Met

In 2013, Bieber sat down for an interview with V Magazine. In that interview, he compared himself to Mayweather — and this was before the two even became friends.

“Now that I’m on top, everyone wants to bring me down. Everyone’s trying to tug at me and take my spot. Like Floyd Mayweather, he’s the best boxer in the world. Now he is a champion. Every time he goes to a fight now, people are like, ‘He’s going to lose this time,'” Bieber told V Magazine.

So, how did Bieber and Mayweather actually meet? According to TMZ, Mayweather watched Bieber’s movie, Never Say Never, and then reached out to his people. He felt some sort of real connection with the popstar and wanted to be his mentor. Soon after that, Mayweather asked Bieber to join him in Las Vegas for his upcoming fight against Miguel Cotto. The rest? Was pretty much history.

3. Bieber Became a Part of Mayweather’s Entourage in 2013

Many people were surprised to see Bieber spending so much time with Mayweather, mainly because of their age difference; at the time, the Biebs was a teenager and Mayweather was in his late 30s. For whatever reasons, however, their relationship just worked.

Nonetheless, when Bieber was by Mayweather’s side in 2013 before his fight against Canelo Alvarez in September 2013, it made headlines (see it in the video above). This was the start of many walk-outs. Bieber was also with Mayweather in May 2014, walking him to the ring before his fight against Marcos Maidana. You can check that video out below.

In May 2015, in one of the biggest fights of Mayweather’s career, Bieber made another appearance. Not only did Bieber walk out with Mayweather before the Manny Pacquiao match up, but he cheered on his good pal ringside. Check it out in the video below.

4. Bieber Took Private Boxing Lessons with Mayweather

Some time in late 2014, Bieber began taking boxing lessons from one of the best of the business. Bieber posted a couple of videos to Instagram, showing off his new-found skills. According to Fox Sports, Bieber wasn’t very good at boxing, despite the lessons.

“There is actually video footage of Bieber hitting mitts. The good news is he’s better than ‘The Situation.’ The bad news? He isn’t good at all and he probably thinks he’s doing awesome. Bieber’s hands are too low, his chin is up in the air and he’s throwing nothing but arm punches.”

Bieber managed to coin his very own The Money Team approved nickname — Money Bags — but the name didn’t catch on, according to Complex.

5. Mayweather Defended Bieber When Video of Him Using the N-Word Surfaced

Mayweather has stood by Bieber through some times where one might think he’d be inclined to take offense. On more than one occasion, old footage of Bieber, in his mid-teens at the time, was released in which the young singer used a racial slur. Given Mayweather’ ethnicity, it would have been understandable for him to have taken offense to his young friend’s sense of humor.

Not so, as evidenced in the tweets below.

Justin has been nothing but kind to me, my daughters & sons over the years. We all make mistakes when we are young, it’s part of growing up. — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) June 2, 2014

I am proud of what he’s doing as a 20 year old musician and business man. #TMT http://t.co/K08cmJm95b http://t.co/IlwS9JmhMc — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) June 2, 2014

Following the first video’s release, Bieber told TMZ, “As a young man, I didn’t understand the power of certain words and how they can hurt. I thought it was ok to repeat hurtful words and jokes, but didn’t realize at the time that it wasn’t funny and that in fact my actions were continuing the ignorance.”

When the second video came out, neither Mayweather nor Bieber addressed it directly, but Mayweather did share a video of Whoopi Goldberg defending Bieber on The View. Check that video out below.