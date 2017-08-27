‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Finale: What Time & Channel Does It Air Tonight?

HBO

The finale of Game of Thrones is here, and it’s come far, far too soon. We’re simply not ready to say goodbye to this show. It’s been an amazing season, and facing the end is quite bittersweet. Season 7 Episode 7, called “The Dragon and the Wolf,” airs tonight. After the way the show ended last week, with Viserion dying and then being revived by the Night King, plus the incredible exchange between Daenerys and Jon, we can’t even begin to imagine what the show has up next for us. You won’t want to miss a minute tonight. When does Game of Thrones start, what channel is it on, and how can you watch it? Read on below for more details about the finale.

DATE: Sunday, August 27, 2017

TV CHANNEL: HBO – To find what channel HBO is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel HBO is on in your region.

GAME OF THRONES SEASON 7 FINALE LIVE STREAM: Click here to check out how to watch the finale episode of Game of Thrones via livestream.

EPISODE SEVEN SHOW TIME: 9:00 p.m. Eastern (8:00 p.m. Central) The episode will end at 10:25 p.m. Eastern. Immediately before Episode 7 airs, you can watch Episode 6 again on HBO.

If you miss the first showing, HBO will air “The Dragon and the Wolf” again at Midnight Eastern.

AFTER SHOW SPECIAL: Andy Greenwald and Chris Ryan are hosting a new Game of Thrones after show that will air on Twitter and Periscope immediately after each show airs on the East coast. This new show is called Talk of Thrones. See it here.

PREPARING FOR THE SEASON FINALE: To get ready for tonight’s episode, you’ll want to watch this preview below. If you’re planning a finale watch party, check out these ideas, shared by a big Game of Thrones enthusiast, and print out a Game of Thrones bingo game for your friends.

While you’re waiting for the episode to premiere, check out all these stories about last week and join the conversation: