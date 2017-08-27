‘Game of Thrones’ Live Stream: How to Watch the Season 7 Finale Online for Free

HBO

Our watch for Game of Thrones Season 7 has almost ended with tonight’s finale. And we’re just not ready to say goodbye. But if you’ve enjoyed reading these articles, let me know and keep checking back as we share theories during the long winter that lies between Season 7 and Season 8.

Can’t get to a television or don’t have a cable subscription that includes HBO? Here’s how to live stream the finale on your computer, mobile device, streaming device or smart TV, including free trial options. The show continues tonight on HBO at 9 p.m. Eastern.

All options are available in the United States only.

Subscribe to HBO Now Directly & Watch on Various Devices

HBO Now is HBO’s standalone streaming service and provides all of HBO’s programming via the internet. The service costs $14.99 per month — but it offers a one-month free trial. You must cancel before the end of the trial to avoid charges.

First, download the HBO Now App on your phone or tablet. It’s available in the App Store, Google Play store and Amazon Appstore.

Open the app and select “start your free trial.” Fill out the registration form with your email and password to create your profile and start an account. You must enter payment information to establish the account, but if you cancel before the end of the free trial you will not be charged.

Once your account is established, you can watch HBO Now through the app on your portable device, through the app on this extensive list of streaming devices, or on your computer over the web at HBONow.com. Sign in with the email and password you used to establish your account and start watching. You can watch live or on demand.

If You Have Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial, HBO is available as an add-on for $14.99 per month. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

You can then stream HBO on the web at the Amazon website or by downloading the Amazon Video app on your compatible phone, tablet or streaming device. Find links to app downloads and registration for streaming devices here. Amazon specifies here which devices support live programming. There’s also an instructional video here.

If You’re a Sling Subscriber

If you subscribe to Sling and have the Orange or Blue package, HBO is available as an add-on for $15 a month. To add HBO to your Sling plan: Sign into your account at Sling.com, click “change subscription,” click on your current package to open a dropdown of available extras, then click “+ADD” next to the HBO option. Click “submit order” on the final page.

If You’re a DirecTV Now Subscriber

If you subscribe to DirecTV Now, HBO is available as an add-on for $17.99 per month. Go to Settings, select User Account and then select Manage My Plan. HBO is available as a premium option.

If You’re a Hulu Subscriber

Hulu subscribers can add HBO as a “premium add-on” for $14.99 per month. To add HBO, go to your account page, select Manage under Add-ons, then choose to add HBO. Right now, Hulu is offering a one-month free trial of HBO on Hulu.

If You’re a PlayStation Vue Subscriber

Sony’s PlayStation Vue service offers HBO for $15 per month. To add HBO, you can register here at HBONow.com and choose “PlayStation Vue,” signing in with your Vue email and password and completing registration. Alternatively, you can download the HBO Now app on your phone or tablet, open it and and select “link your new subscription.” Then, on Apple devices tap “choose provider” and select PlayStation Vue, or on Android devices just tap PlayStation Vue. You’ll be prompted to sign in with your Vue account’s email and password, and then you can create an HBO Now profile. You have the option to watch HBO on the HBO Now app on your mobile device, with the HBO app on your Vue, or on the web at HBONow.com.

Preparing for ‘The Dragon and the Wolf’

To get ready for tonight’s episode, you’ll want to watch this preview below. If you’re planning a finale watch party, check out these ideas, shared by a big Game of Thrones enthusiast, and print out a Game of Thrones bingo game for your friends.

While you’re waiting for the episode to premiere, check out all these stories about last week and join the conversation: