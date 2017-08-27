‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Finale: Spoilers & Photos

HBO

The Season 7 finale of Game of Thrones is tonight, and we couldn’t be more excited. Here are a few minor spoilers and photos for the upcoming finale. What do you think will happen?

At one point, Jon faces Cersei and says: “There is only one war that matters, and it is here.” He’s telling her about the real war with the Night King, and they must be bringing their “wight evidence” with them. But with Cersei having an potential “undead” of her own in The Mountain, will it impress her at all?

Cersei and Jamie are holding court in the Dragonpit. This is the first time that we’ve seen this structure on the show.

It appears that on their way to the Dragonpit, Tyrion will have an unwelcome sight:

He won’t be too happy about what he sees:

Euron’s ships in full force, waiting:

We will also see Sansa at Winterfell, and a continuation of her story with Arya. She’s sent Brienne away to King’s Landing, leaving both her and Arya vulnerable to each other — and to Littlefinger.

This is what the Dragonpit in King’s Landing looked like. It was once a colosseum, used by the Targaryens to hold and train their dragons, until it was destroyed in a Targaryen civil war.

Bronn is also back by Jamie’s side. Looks like Jamie didn’t take Cersei’s lovely advice to kill Bronn.

And Tyrion is here. The first time he and Cersei see each other again face to face should be interesting, to say the least.

Another view of the Dragonpit.

Theon will be in this episode too.

There will also be a massive army assembling outside of King’s Landing.

Dany is bringing all her people, in order to show her strength. If something happens to her, Cersei will pay.

Dany brought Greyworm and the Unsullied Army to King’s Landing, it appears.

But is it wise of her to bring pretty much all of her forces with her to this one place?

It even looks like the Dothraki are with them too.

We know that Cersei isn’t beyond deception to get what she wants and to keep her power. If she doesn’t buy this “war beyond the wall” story, what’s to stop her from acting? She’s become more and more like the Mad King. How far would she need to be pushed before she would destroy everyone there, including herself?