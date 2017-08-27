How Long Is the ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Finale Tonight?

How long is GoT tonight? HBO

How long is GoT tonight?

Some episodes of Game of Thrones have been longer this season to help balance out how short the season is overall. Unfortunately, we’re already at the end and it feels like the season is ending far, far too soon.

According to the show’s TV listings, tonight’s episode will start at 9 p.m. Eastern and end at 10:25 p.m. Eastern. That’s practically movie length! It’ll be amazing to see an episode this long, but we still kind of wish we had a couple extra episodes to go along with it.

The run time for tonight’s finale, “The Dragon and the Wolf,” is 79 minutes and 43 seconds. This includes the opening “previously on” portion, opening credits, and closing credits. So this likely accounts for why the running time is a little shorter than what is allotted on the TV schedule.

We were originally told the finale would be 81 minutes long. It’s unclear if that first estimate was just a little off or if something was cut. In contrast, last week’s episode was 71 minutes long. So we’re getting a full 8 minutes and 43 seconds more this week. And that’s definitely a reason to celebrate.

But do you have your comfort food handy, for when those closing credits roll and you realize you have a long wait ahead of you? It might be time to grab those if you don’t have them already. And be sure to check back on this author’s page from time to time, as I’ll be posting theories and discussions to keep Game of Thrones alive.

The longest episode last season was the Season 6 finale, Winds of Winter, which clocked in for 68 minutes. Tonight’s episode is much longer than that.

The finale will be bittersweet, however. It’ll be great to see an episode that long. But it’ll be sad to see the season end so early. Fans just aren’t ready.

Although Season 8 will only have six episodes, there have been some rumors that those episodes might be feature-movie-length. So we have that comfort to look forward to.

While you’re waiting for the episode to premiere, check out all of these stories about last week and join the conversation:

Read More From Heavy

‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Episode 6 Explained: A Heartbreaking Recap & Review

Read More From Heavy

‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Episode 6 Timeline & Map: How Fast Did They Travel?

Read More From Heavy

‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Episode 6: Did the Night King Plan This? [Theories About His Powers]

Read More From Heavy

‘Game of Thrones’: What Do Blue Eyes Mean?

Read More From Heavy

Game of Thrones: Can Daenerys Get Pregnant? [Prophecy Revisited]
No Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Discuss on Facebook