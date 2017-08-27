How Long Is the ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Finale Tonight?

HBO

Some episodes of Game of Thrones have been longer this season to help balance out how short the season is overall. Unfortunately, we’re already at the end and it feels like the season is ending far, far too soon.

According to the show’s TV listings, tonight’s episode will start at 9 p.m. Eastern and end at 10:25 p.m. Eastern. That’s practically movie length! It’ll be amazing to see an episode this long, but we still kind of wish we had a couple extra episodes to go along with it.

The run time for tonight’s finale, “The Dragon and the Wolf,” is 79 minutes and 43 seconds. This includes the opening “previously on” portion, opening credits, and closing credits. So this likely accounts for why the running time is a little shorter than what is allotted on the TV schedule.

We were originally told the finale would be 81 minutes long. It’s unclear if that first estimate was just a little off or if something was cut. In contrast, last week’s episode was 71 minutes long. So we’re getting a full 8 minutes and 43 seconds more this week. And that’s definitely a reason to celebrate.

But do you have your comfort food handy, for when those closing credits roll and you realize you have a long wait ahead of you? It might be time to grab those if you don’t have them already. And be sure to check back on this author’s page from time to time, as I’ll be posting theories and discussions to keep Game of Thrones alive.

The longest episode last season was the Season 6 finale, Winds of Winter, which clocked in for 68 minutes. Tonight’s episode is much longer than that.

The finale will be bittersweet, however. It’ll be great to see an episode that long. But it’ll be sad to see the season end so early. Fans just aren’t ready.

Although Season 8 will only have six episodes, there have been some rumors that those episodes might be feature-movie-length. So we have that comfort to look forward to.

While you’re waiting for the episode to premiere, check out all of these stories about last week and join the conversation: