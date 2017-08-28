READ: Joel Osteen’s Tweets About Hurricane, Twitter’s Response

Getty

Joel Osteen is being slammed on Twitter today after he decided to close the doors to his megachurch during Hurricane Harvey — and because he hasn’t donated any money to help those in need (that the public knows about).

Osteen, a celebrity pastor, is known for the sermons that he gives at the Lakewood Church near downtown Houston. His city was hit hard by the hurricane over the past few days, leaving people trapped and stranded and completely devastating the area.

Osteen canceled Sunday services due to the weather. Flooding in the area has prohibited people from traveling. Those who did not evacuate were encouraged to stay indoors; traveling by car is pretty much impossible in most areas, especially those that have seen well over two feet of rain from this storm.

People who know of Osteen know that he and his wife, Victoria, are very wealthy. According to Raw Story, the couple live in a $10.5 million mansion in Texas. However, Osteen has not made any public comments about allowing flood victims to enter his church (the extent of damage there is unclear) nor has he said anything about donating money to help relief efforts.

Instead, Osteen has posted a few tweets about praying for the people in Texas. He has also tweeted out a few messages about how God is in control and how God will help people get through tough times (likely referring to the hurricane).

Victoria & I are praying for everyone affected by Hurricane Harvey. Please join us as we pray for the safety of our Texas friends & family. — Joel Osteen (@JoelOsteen) August 26, 2017

Give people the grace to change. Don’t judge their whole life on one season, one mistake. — Joel Osteen (@JoelOsteen) August 27, 2017

There’s a simple phrase you have to get down in your spirit, “God’s got this.” — Joel Osteen (@JoelOsteen) August 27, 2017

God is still on the throne. He brought you through in the past; He’ll bring you through again. — Joel Osteen (@JoelOsteen) August 28, 2017

Jesus promises us peace that passes understanding. That’s peace when it doesn’t make sense. — Joel Osteen (@JoelOsteen) August 28, 2017

It didn’t take long for Twitter to start sending messages to him, questioning why he isn’t doing more to help the people in Houston. You can read some of those tweets below.

This jives perfectly with his behavior during Katrina. What would Jesus do @JoelOsteen. He'd open the doors (and also turn over the tables). https://t.co/SDgip9kC8D — Wendy (@Wendys_Garden) August 28, 2017

@JoelOsteen Dude, open up your church, and open up your home. Come on, man….. — Jacob Detamore (@kipsbigboy) August 28, 2017

AChristian leader is someone who honors God and loves their people by practicing what they preach. Stop preaching and start practicing. — Nancy Heart (@Mesobriquet) August 28, 2017

@JoelOsteen will you be opening up your church to victims of hurricane Harvey? — Jim Hinson (@JimHinsonBrand) August 28, 2017

You sound ridiculous. Is prayer going to get victims a roof over their heads…food on their tables? Joel needs to donate $$ not PRAYERS! — Rosanne Butler (@strosie232) August 28, 2017

Yeah, but you could sure help a little, couldn't you? How about lending a hand to the folks affected by Harvey. — Sue Kelderhouse (@SuZKelder) August 28, 2017

You're not Christian. Failing to help those in need, come your judgement day, how will you explain your actions to the Lord? Shame on you. — vee ✨ (@mel_uhh) August 28, 2017

Osteen has not tweeted yet today, nor has he responded to the harsh criticism that he has received.

The devastation in the Houston, Texas, area is hard to believe. The city will spend years cleaning up after this storm, which has drawn comparisons to Hurricane Katrina.