Jon & Daenerys: Best Memes About the Game of Thrones Finale

In the Game of Thrones finale, fans finally got what they’ve been wanting: Jon and Daenerys are now officially a couple. These are the best memes being shared across social media about the long-awaited pairing.

Minor spoilers for the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale.

When Jon came to Dany’s room and we could hear Bran talking about how in love Jon’s parents were, implying that Jon and Dany are now also in love… Let’s just hope their story ends a little happier.

Every time I see Dany and Jon alone together… #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/0GbOrw1nnQ — Ron Snow (@Ronny_Rod21) August 28, 2017

Dany said she couldn’t have children, but Jon is pretty pragmatic. He reminded her that the “prophecy” came from the woman who killed Drogo. How reliable could she be?

The best moment for me was Dany telling Jon she can't get pregnant and him being like #GameofThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/Ui9FbSsfJj — Brandon Lewis (@blewis1103) August 28, 2017

Dany: I am the mother of dragons. I can't have kids. Jon: Hold my beer. #GameOfThronesFinale #GameOfThrones — Chelsea Reed (@Chelsea_B_Reed) August 28, 2017

But then it looked like Tyrion was right outside the door, and that was kind of weird.

Tryrion when Dany & Jon were getting it on: #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/zpVBGLrUDp — Maeve (@marvelousmaeve) August 28, 2017

Now maybe we can have more awkward Bran moments! He hasn’t said anything awkward to Jon yet.

Next season Bran to Jon: "I saw you that night with Dany. You guys looked so beautiful. Btw you're her nephew" #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/lh9BhBwjyv — speechless (@officialtoast97) August 28, 2017

Well, some people thought Bran’s voiceover was weird enough as it was.

When youve been waiting for Dany&Jon to get together and it finally happens-as Bran narrates the story of how theyre related. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/ayxwY3EKpY — Alyssa Doyle Labare (@lysslabare) August 28, 2017

When Jon & Dany are getting it on and Bran is simultaneously explaining that they're related #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/byvotEFo3z — Victoria Dobbin (@_victoriajewel) August 28, 2017

Me @ Dany and Jon finally getting it on right when his true parentage was confirmed #GameOfThrones #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/pstOz4hohz — Ummul Jafry (@Ummul5SOS) August 28, 2017

bran the absolute madman is watching jon and dany get it on and is gonna send a raven with info on jon's heritage 5 min after they're done pic.twitter.com/oYxJNSu8Ta — ellie (@spikejonzes) August 28, 2017

And yeah, it’s really weird that Dany is technically Jon’s aunt. But it’s the Targaryen way, apparently…

When you try to act grossed out that Jon and Dany are getting together…but secretly you're super happy. #GameOfThonesfinale #GameOfThones pic.twitter.com/yoZGUeneV4 — Kristie Carnevale (@kriscarnevale) August 28, 2017

But we’re disgusted with Jamie and Cersei, so why are fans OK this time?

Me applauding jon and dany being together even though I think cersei & jamie are disgusting #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/NIgiBX06e5 — Gianella (@thevaccinez) August 28, 2017

But some people are having a tough time being too happy about Jon and Dany while they’re busy being worried about Tormund.

yeah yeah Dany and Jon – IS TORMUND OK? HE NEEDS TO HAVE BEAUTIFUL GIANT GINGER BABIES WITH BRIENNE! #GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/3V5YolrQd8 — Julia (@JuliaAIrish) August 28, 2017