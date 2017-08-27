Julia Michaels, VMAs 2017: Red Carpet Photos

Getty

Singer-songwriter Julia Michaels walked the red carpet on her way to the MTV Video Music Awards. After years of writing songs for other artists, she finally has a hit herself with “Issues” and will performed the song during the ceremony. Check out photos of the singer on her way to The Forum in Inglewood, California. Michaels wore a beautiful blue gown.

The 23-year-old Michaels was nominated for Best New Artist. The other nominees for the award are Khalid, Kodak Black, SZA, Young M.A and Noah Cyrus. After finding out about her nomination, she posted a video on Facebook of herself celebrating and falling back on a bed.

Michaels’ discography may look small, with only the EP Nervous System and two singles, but it expands greatly once you add the songs she’s written for others. She got her start in the music business writing songs for others, beginning in 2013 when Selena Gomez recorded “Slow Down” and Fifth Harmony recorded “Miss Movin’ On.” Other songs she’s co-written with others include Justin Bieber’s “Sorry,” Hailee Steinfeld’s “Love Myself,” Demo Lovato’s “Waitin For You,” Gomez’s “Hands To Myself” and Ed Sheeran’s “Dive.” She co-wrote all but one song on Gwen Stefani’s 2016 solo album This Is What The Truth Feels Like and co-wrote seven songs on Britney Spears’ Glory.

In an interview with Billboard, Michaels said she didn’t expect to have hits with “Issues” and “Uh Huh.” But now she’s a frontrunner for the Best New Artist 2018 Grammy.

“Honestly, I had no expectations going in,” Michaels told Billboard. “I was like, ‘Oh I’ll put out “Issues” and maybe six or seven people will hear it and love it and connect to it.’ We had absolutely no idea that months later, the whole world was going to hear it and accept it and love it, and that I would be putting out my very own mini-album.”

All the songs on Nervous System are based on true stories, she told Billboard. “‘Worst in Me’ especially is about my last relationship,” Michaels said. “It’s basically every reason why we couldn’t work. There’s nothing on there that’s false.”