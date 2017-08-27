Katy Perry’s Ex-Husband Russell Brand Has Married Laura Gallacher

Russell Brand Marries Laura Gallacher in Small and Intimate English Ceremony: Report https://t.co/QAEMnQzl0G pic.twitter.com/hC70X7ZhCM — Lovely Pretty (@followingtips1) August 27, 2017

Just as Katy Perry gears up to host the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, news gets released that yesterday, Perry’s ex-husband Russell Brand got married to fiancee Laura Gallacher. E! News reported that the couple, who had been on and off for a few years got engaged in 2016 and tied the knot over the weekend in England. And apparently, Brand announced the news of his nuptials on his Radio X podcast, saying, “I’m living a married life now … I’m domestic.” Gallacher is Brand’s second wife, as he was previously married to Perry in 2010 but they divorced just 14 months later. Perry has revealed that Brand had ended their marriage via text message and the break up was shown in Perry’s movie “Part of Me”.

Gallacher and Brand have one child, a daughter named Mabel, together and the two held their wedding in front of about 100 guests, as reported by The Sun. Guests included Brand’s Forgetting Sarah Marshall co-star Jason Segel, Jonathan Ross, David Baddiel and Noel Gallagher, with the ceremony taking place at Remenham Church near the couple’s home in Henley-on-Thames, Oxon. What is very interesting is that Brand reportedly had the New Orleans steamer ferry the ­wedding party to an Indian-themed reception with staff wearing saris. Is it a coincidence that when Russell Brand married first wife Katy Perry, the two tied the knot in India in a traditional Indian ceremony? Perhaps it has to do with the fact that Brand practices Hinduism, as reported by E! News.

Brand’s wedding to Gallacher takes place approximately nine months after the birth of their daughter and a source told The Sun:

They wanted a very small, personal affair with their daughter Mabel, family and close friends rather than a circus. It was a lovely occasion. Mabel was guest of honor.

While Brand is the famous one in the relationship, Gallacher has some fame in her family name as well. She is actually the daughter of golf star Bernard Gallacher. In addition, BBC News reports that Gallacher is also the sister of TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher.