Leah Messer’s Daughter Ali’s Battle With Muscular Dystrophy

Leah Messer’s daughter Ali has been dealing with muscular dystrophy for her entire life and she’s still just a child. On Teen Mom 2, viewers have watched Ali since birth and seen her struggles as she tries to live a normal life the best she can. Unfortunately, it appears as though her muscles have continued to get weaker and on a previous episode of the show, Ali had to be taken to the hospital for breathing issues. Ali has a hard time walking at times and often falls down, so she needs help from others or from her wheelchair.

The Hollywood Gossip reports that Messer admitted in an interview:

The disorder affects her respiratory system and progresses the older she gets. The bigger she gets and the more weight she gains, the harder it’ll be for her muscles to carry the weight.

As Teen Mom 2 continues to document Ali’s illness, Messer has taken to Instagram to discuss her daughter’s battle, saying:

Muscular Dystrophy won’t stop our girl! We always want her to know that if she can dream it, then she can do it! We believe in her like she believes in herself! We didn’t want her to feel different in a special needs class, but if it was in the best interest of Ali Girl, that’s all that mattered!

Unfortunately, the average life expectancy for people with muscular dystrophy is in their 20’s, according to In Touch Weekly, but Ali has a rare kind. Ali has Titin muscular dystrophy and she is reported to be the youngest person to ever be diagnosed with the illness.

On Teen Mom 2, viewers have seen Ali’s doctor tell parents Leah Messer and Corey Simms that their daughter could lose muscle strength and respiratory function in the future.

Muscular dystrophy is hereditary and Messer has admitted in the past that she and ex-husband Simms both carry the gene.