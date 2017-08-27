Lorde Boyfriend News: Is She Dating Justin Warren?

Lorde and Justin Warren in NYC OMFG 💛💛💛💛💛 It's a good thing, maybe L2 is really coming pic.twitter.com/4hwloPh9Rk — Lorde Brazil (@aLordestruidora) December 8, 2016

Does Lorde have a boyfriend? Recently, Lorde was spotted with her rumored beau Justin Warren, according to Daily Mail, and the two were photographed hanging out together in Auckland’s Herne Bay.

So, who is Justin Warren? J-14 reports that Warren works as a Universal Music Promotions Director, so he’s in the entertainment industry as well. But, when Warren was recently asked if he and Lorde (whose real name is Ella Yelich-O’Connor) were an item, he told the New Zealand Herald:

Ella and I have worked together for years and we’re good friends. Any rumors of us being ‘a pair’ are ridiculous. Ella has a really busy year ahead of her and we’ll be spending more time together as plans for the next Lorde record unfold.

Prior to dating Warren, Lorde dated a photographer named James Lowe for approximately three years.

Reports Lorde has split from boyfriend James Lowe https://t.co/PB8h4vkbEY pic.twitter.com/PHWgVz7GPg — Swarna Lily (@stylishgirls7) January 18, 2016

Lorde and ex-boyfriend Lowe broke up in 2015 and Lorde said that her single “Green Light” was her way of processing her feelings about the split, according to Daily Mail. She explained to Zane Lowe on his Apple Beats 1 Radio show:

It was my first major heartbreak. And the song is really about those moments kind of immediately after your life changes and about all the silly little things that you gravitate towards … It’s amazing actually listening to this body of work and being like, ‘wow, that is that year of my life in all of its kind of glory and disgusting …’ All the gross moments, all great moments. It’s really special for me to listen to.

Tonight, Lorde takes the stage at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards and she is set to perform. She is also a nominee, being honored in the following categories – Best Editing for “Green Light” and Artist of the Year.