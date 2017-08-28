Why Lorde Doesn’t Sing One Note In Performance at the 2017 VMAs

Lorde took on the stage at the 2017 VMAs as a performer tonight and she actually didn’t even sing. For her performance, she delivered a contemporary and off-color dance in true Lorde style. Her song “Homemade Dynamite” played as she was carried around by dancers in black adidas outfits.

But why didn’t Lorde sing tonight? According to one tweet, she has damaged her throat and is not allowed. Read the tweet below.

For everyone that's confused, Lorde's not allowed to sing, she's really damaged her throat :( #vmas pic.twitter.com/N8QwmeHl91 — • MATT • (@witnessmatt) August 28, 2017

After Lorde’s performance viewers on social media couldn’t decide if they loved her performance or if they hated it.

We heard recently that Lorde suffered from a sore throat, but heard no reports about any damage. Perhaps her throat was just too sore to give a solid performance, but she wanted to still show up for her fans. E! News reported that Lorde has been battling the flu and that she was so sick, she actually need an IV. So, that’s probably why she didn’t sing.

At tonight’s VMAs, Lorde is also a nominee in two categories – for Best Editing and Artist of the Year.

In June 2017, Lorde released her latest album Melodrama and this is her second studio album. Her most known singles from the album are “Greenlight” and “Perfect Places”.

Additional performers taking the stage tonight at the VMAs include host Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd and many others.