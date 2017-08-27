Are Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Just Engaged or Did They Get Married?

So, what’s the latest news on Miley Cyrus’ longtime relationship with Liam Hemsworth? Are the two still engaged or did they get married? According to a recent report from the Daily Mail, Hemsworth was wearing a silver ring on his wedding finger, so the rumor mill has been in overdrive. Did the couple secretly tie the knot? TMZ has come out to say that the ring is a fluke and that the two are not married.

Life and Style reports that the couple has actually put wedding plans on hold, as a source revealed:

Bottom line, Liam got cold feet … Miley was really having fun imagining her wedding, but she knows it’s important to put a hold on everything. She loves Liam and wants it to last forever when they take that step. But it can’t be now.

Cyrus’ mother Tish recently told Mario Lopez in an interview that:

She is not getting married. She’s always like, ‘I don’t know why everybody wants us to get married. It’s so perfect [as is].’

Happy #InternationalKissingDay! 💋💋💋 Our first smooch 8 years ago! ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jul 6, 2017 at 9:22am PDT

Cyrus and Hemsworth originally got together after meeting on the set of their film The Last Song. They became engage in 2012, only to split up the next year. When Hemsworth first met Cyrus, the Australian actor didn’t realize what a megastar she was, but he sound found out. Their dating caused a frenzy with the paparazzi and they had little privacy together. Cyrus opened up about the split on Sirius XM in May 2017 and said that:

People that break up and get back together — I think that’s awesome because you know it’s true, but also you get time to be yourself, you get time to grow up. If you’re growing up attached to another person, you never really get solid as your own being. So I’m really solid and he gets to be really solid and together, we get to be two really grounded people — it’s not a half and a half making a whole.

In January 2016, it was reported that Cyrus and Hemsworth had rekindled their romance.

why A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jul 10, 2017 at 11:52am PDT

For more Miley Cyrus news: