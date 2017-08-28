WATCH: Miley Cyrus Performs With 85-Year-Old Drag Queen at the VMAs

Tonight, Miley Cyrus performer her song “Younger Now” at the 2017 VMAs, surrounded by a gang of older dancers. The theme appeared to be a cross between country and the 50’s. Cyrus looked hot in a magenta pink and bright orange outfit and she made her way all over the stage to hang out with her gang of senior guests. She then came to a second stage where six kids rocked out to her song on miniature toy motorcycles.

Miley Cyrus is always a performer we can count on. #VMAs pic.twitter.com/hcKO0qmPoD — E! News (@enews) August 28, 2017

Cyrus then returned to the main stage and was joined by her elderly dancers.

Miley right before her performance! pic.twitter.com/Ti9cXaixbt — Miley Cyrus News (@TeamCyrusHD) August 28, 2017

The drag queen featured in Cyrus’ performance tonight is James “Gypsy” Haake and he is 85 years old, according to USA Today. Currently, Haake stars in a Palm Springs, California revue, but he has quite the star-studded past in entertainment.

The official music video for “Younger Now” is already out and it features Haake as well. Check out the video below.

In addition to performing tonight, Miley Cyrus is a nominee in the Best Pop Video category for her song “Malibu”. And, her sister Noah Cyrus is up for the Best New Artist Award.