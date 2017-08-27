MTV Video Music Awards Attendees 2017: Who Is Attending the VMAs?

The VMAs are just around the corner, and everyone’s wondering which celebrities are gonna grace the red carpet at the event this year.

The seating charts are currently being reviewed at The Forum. According to US Magazine, preliminary seating charts show Olivia Munn, Hailey Baldwin, Ludacris, Yara Shahidi, Tiffany Hadish, Hailee Steineld, and Paris Jackson as some of the biggest names attending.

Joining them will be Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Cyrus and Miley Cyrus.

Lorde and Chance the Rapper will be sitting near Shawn Mendes and The Chainsmokers, as well as Ed Sheeran and Alessia Cara.

In the front row? Kendrick Lamar. He’s up for a whopping eight awards tonight.

On Thursday, Taylor Swift dropped her new single, Look What You Made Me Do, and since then, fans have been itching to find out if she’s going to perform as a last-minute surprise. According to US Magazine, there has even been speculation that Swift is going to perform with Katy Perry and bury the hatchet once and for all.

The event will also (obviously) be attended by everyone who’s performing, which, apart from those listed above, includes Katy Perry, Fifth Harmony, The Weeknd, Logic, Khalid, Julie Michaels, 30 Seconds to Mars, Post Malone, P!nk, Demi Lovato, DNCE, Rod Stewart, and KYLE. 

The show will air live from The Forum in Inglewood, California. It honors music videos from June 25, 2016, to June 23, 2017, and Katy Perry will host. This marks just the second time in history that the annual show will air live from The Forum. A pre-show will be hosted by Lil Yachty.

The VMAs have been host to some of the, well, weirdest moments in music history. They’re where Madonna and Britney Spears shared a kiss, where Miley really twerked on the stage with Robin Thicke, and where Kanye infamously interrupted Taylor Swift’s VMA win. It’s possible tonight will bring with it some drama, but that’s yet to be seen.

Be sure to check in at 8pm ET (5pm PT live) to watch the show. Those with cable can also tune into MTV beginning at 6:15 pm ET for red carpet arrivals.

