MTV Video Music Awards 2017: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The 2017 MTV VMA’s are finally here. The ceremony will begin at 8pm ET on MTV.

Honoring music videos from June 25, 2016, to June 23, 2017, the VMA’s will be attended by many of your favorite artists.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the show:

1. Katy Perry Is Hosting

In July, it was revealed that Katy Perry will be hosting the VMAs. In a statement, the singer said:

I’ve been training with MTV in zero gravity, eating astronaut ice cream, and I’m on a group text with Buzz Aldrin and Neil deGrasse Tyson… Come August 27th, I’ll be ready to be your MOONWOMAN! Brace for impact, kids.

The VMA nominees were revealed in July, and Kendrick Lamar led the pack with eight nominations. Katy Perry and The Weeknd followed close behind with five each.

News of Perry hosting comes shortly after it was announced that she’ll be serving as a judge in the upcoming reboot of American Idol.

2. ‘Despacito’ Was Not Nominated for Any of the Show’s Nine Categories

Despite it’s mass success by being the most viewed Youtube video in the world, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” was not nominated for any of the show’s nine categories. This has been met with criticism by many.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the song has been nominated for “Song of the Summer”. It will be competing against Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You”, Shawn Mendes’ “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back”, Demi Lovato’s “Sorry Not Sorry”, DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts”, Camila Cabello’s “OMG”, and Fifth Harmony’s “Down”.

In a recent article, Billboard writes, “The implications of [Despacito’s] absence, however, are more complex. This is especially true at a time when Latinos, the biggest U.S. minority population, are more vocal and relevant than ever. And yet, in pop culture, they continue to be underrepresented.”

3. The Show Will Air Live from The Forum

💥 Guess what?! The @MTV #VMAs return to Los Angeles LIVE on August 27 at 8/7c! 💥 pic.twitter.com/3HiKZA9xWB — Video Music Awards (@vmas) April 20, 2017

The VMAs will air live from The Forum in Inglewood, California, on August 28 at 8pm ET/PT.

In a press release, Mayor James Butts said of the chosen location for the event: “The City of Inglewood welcomes the return of the MTV VMAs to the number 1 concert venue in California, the Forum… Once again, Madison Square Garden set the standard for both East and West Coasts.”

Shelli Aoff, the Managing Partner for the Forum, followed up by saying, “MTV, at 35 years old, has been around almost as long as the Forum. Together, we’re 85 and enjoy lifetimes of music history… This year is sure to be another epic show with many incredible memories for MTV, the award winners, and especially the fans. The entire Forum family is thrilled to welcome back the VMAs!”

4. Big Names Will Be Performing

An impressive list of A-list celebs are expected to perform tonight, including Logic, Khalid, and Gucci Mane.

Other names taking the stage include Katy Perry, Pink, Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Fifth Harmony, Lorde, The Weeknd, and Shawn Mendes.

5. Lil Yachty Will Host a Red Carpet Pre-Show Beginning at 7pm ET

Lil Yachty Lil Yachty, born Miles Parks McCollum, is a recording artist who first gained recognition for his song “One Night” in April 2015. His mixtape, “Lil Boat”, was released in March 2016. One month before that, the artist debuted as a model in Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 3 fashion line at Madison Square Garden.

Lil Yachty will be hosting a red carpet pre-show concert beginning at 7pm ET– he’ll be co-hosting with MTV’s Terrence J, Charlamagne Tha God, and Gaby Wilson.

According to Variety, Khalid, Bleachers and Cardi B will take the stage at 3pm PT before the main event.

The outdoor performance can be streamed live on MTV.com and Twitter.