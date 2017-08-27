MTV VMAs 2017 Start Time & Channel

MTV

The 2017 MTV VMAs airs tonight and it is being featured on a ton of channels. Pink is receiving the Video Vanguard Award and there are countless big stars in the mix as performers. Check out the rundown of channels the awards show will air on, red carpet special details, the time the show starts, the performance lineup and more below.

EVENT DATE: August 27, 2017

MTV NETWORK SCHEDULE:

7 – 8 p.m. ET/4 – 5 p.m. PT – 2017 MTV VMA Pre-Show

8 – 11 p.m. ET/5 – 8 p.m. PT – 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

11 p.m. – 2 a.m. ET/8 – 11 p.m. PT – 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Encore Presentation

August 28th, 2017

2 – 5 a.m. ET/11 p.m. – 2 a.m. PT – 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Encore Presentation

6 – 9 p.m. ET – 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Encore Presentation

11:02 p.m. – 2 a.m. ET – 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Encore Presentation

August 29th, 2017

2:30 – 6 p.m. ET – 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Encore Presentation

August 30th, 2017

11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET – 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Encore Presentation

August 31st, 2017

12:03 – 3 a.m. ET – 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Encore Presentation

10 a.m. – 1:20 p.m. ET – 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Encore Presentation

MTV LIVE SCHEDULE:

6 – 7 p.m. ET/3 – 4 p.m. PT – 2017 VMA Pre-Red Carpet Live

7 p.m. – 3 a.m. ET/4 p.m. – 12 a.m. PT – 2017 VMA Blackout Event

CMT NETWORK SCHEDULE:

8 – 11 p.m. ET/5 – 8 p.m. PT – 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

VH1 NETWORK SCHEDULE:

8 – 11 p.m. ET/5 – 8 p.m. PT – 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

11 p.m. – 2 a.m. ET/8 – 11 p.m. PT – 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Encore Presentation

COMEDY CENTRAL SCHEDULE:

8 – 11 p.m. ET/5 – 8 p.m. PT – 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

BET NETWORK SCHEDULE:

8 – 11 p.m. ET/5 – 8 p.m. PT – 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

SPIKE TV SCHEDULE:

8 – 11 p.m. ET/5 – 8 p.m. PT – 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

LOGO NETWORK SCHEDULE:

8 – 11 p.m. ET/5 – 8 p.m. PT – 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

11 p.m. – 2 a.m. ET/8 – 11 p.m. PT – 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Encore Presentation

MTV2 SCHEDULE:

8 – 11 p.m. ET/5 – 8 p.m. PT – 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

11 p.m. – 2 a.m. ET/8 – 11 p.m. PT – 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Encore Presentation

SHOW HOST: Katy Perry

PRE-SHOW PERFORMERS:

Bleachers

Cardi B

Khalid

PERFORMERS:

Katy Perry

Miley Cyrus

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Fifth Harmony and Gucci Mane

Lorde

The Weeknd

Thirty Seconds to Mars

Shawn Mendes

Logic and Khalid

Julia Michaels

Post Malone

P!nk

Demi Lovato

DNCE and Rod Stewart

Alessia Cara

KYLE

CONFIRMED ATTENDEES:

Chance the Rapper

Bryson Tiller

Calvin Harris

Damian Lemar Hudson

DRAM

Fall Out Boy

K’naan

Kodak Black

Noah Cyrus

Snow Tha Product

SZA

Taboo

Teyana Taylor

Young M.A

PRESENTERS:

Gal Gadot

Millie Bobby Brown

DJ Khaled

Ludacris

Alessandra Ambrosio

Olivia Munn

Remy Ma

Paris Jackson

Pete Davidson

Kesha

Bebe Rexha

Pete Wentz

The Chainsmokers

Hailey Baldwin

Vanessa Hudgens

Jack Antonoff

Tiffany Haddish

Yara Shahidi