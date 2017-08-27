MTV VMAs 2017 Start Time & Channel

The 2017 MTV VMAs airs tonight and it is being featured on a ton of channels. Pink is receiving the Video Vanguard Award and there are countless big stars in the mix as performers. Check out the rundown of channels the awards show will air on, red carpet special details, the time the show starts, the performance lineup and more below.
EVENT DATE: August 27, 2017
MTV NETWORK SCHEDULE:
7 – 8 p.m. ET/4 – 5 p.m. PT – 2017 MTV VMA Pre-Show
8 – 11 p.m. ET/5 – 8 p.m. PT – 2017 MTV Video Music Awards
11 p.m. – 2 a.m. ET/8 – 11 p.m. PT – 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Encore Presentation
August 28th, 2017
2 – 5 a.m. ET/11 p.m. – 2 a.m. PT – 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Encore Presentation
6 – 9 p.m. ET – 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Encore Presentation
11:02 p.m. – 2 a.m. ET – 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Encore Presentation
August 29th, 2017
2:30 – 6 p.m. ET – 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Encore Presentation
August 30th, 2017
11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET – 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Encore Presentation
August 31st, 2017
12:03 – 3 a.m. ET – 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Encore Presentation
10 a.m. – 1:20 p.m. ET – 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Encore Presentation
MTV LIVE SCHEDULE:
6 – 7 p.m. ET/3 – 4 p.m. PT – 2017 VMA Pre-Red Carpet Live
7 p.m. – 3 a.m. ET/4 p.m. – 12 a.m. PT – 2017 VMA Blackout Event
CMT NETWORK SCHEDULE:
8 – 11 p.m. ET/5 – 8 p.m. PT – 2017 MTV Video Music Awards
VH1 NETWORK SCHEDULE:
8 – 11 p.m. ET/5 – 8 p.m. PT – 2017 MTV Video Music Awards
11 p.m. – 2 a.m. ET/8 – 11 p.m. PT – 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Encore Presentation
COMEDY CENTRAL SCHEDULE:
8 – 11 p.m. ET/5 – 8 p.m. PT – 2017 MTV Video Music Awards
BET NETWORK SCHEDULE:
8 – 11 p.m. ET/5 – 8 p.m. PT – 2017 MTV Video Music Awards
SPIKE TV SCHEDULE:
8 – 11 p.m. ET/5 – 8 p.m. PT – 2017 MTV Video Music Awards
LOGO NETWORK SCHEDULE:
8 – 11 p.m. ET/5 – 8 p.m. PT – 2017 MTV Video Music Awards
11 p.m. – 2 a.m. ET/8 – 11 p.m. PT – 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Encore Presentation
MTV2 SCHEDULE:
8 – 11 p.m. ET/5 – 8 p.m. PT – 2017 MTV Video Music Awards
11 p.m. – 2 a.m. ET/8 – 11 p.m. PT – 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Encore Presentation
SHOW HOST: Katy Perry
PRE-SHOW PERFORMERS:
Bleachers
Cardi B
Khalid
PERFORMERS:
Katy Perry
Miley Cyrus
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran
Fifth Harmony and Gucci Mane
Lorde
The Weeknd
Thirty Seconds to Mars
Shawn Mendes
Logic and Khalid
Julia Michaels
Post Malone
P!nk
Demi Lovato
DNCE and Rod Stewart
Alessia Cara
KYLE
CONFIRMED ATTENDEES:
Chance the Rapper
Bryson Tiller
Calvin Harris
Damian Lemar Hudson
DRAM
Fall Out Boy
K’naan
Kodak Black
Noah Cyrus
Snow Tha Product
SZA
Taboo
Teyana Taylor
Young M.A
PRESENTERS:
Gal Gadot
Millie Bobby Brown
DJ Khaled
Ludacris
Alessandra Ambrosio
Olivia Munn
Remy Ma
Paris Jackson
Pete Davidson
Kesha
Bebe Rexha
Pete Wentz
The Chainsmokers
Hailey Baldwin
Vanessa Hudgens
Jack Antonoff
Tiffany Haddish
Yara Shahidi