2017 MTV VMA’s: The Complete List of Presenters

Getty

The 2017 VMAs are finally here and an A-list lineup of celebs is expected to take the stage to present tonight.

Each year, the MTV VMAs, which began in 1984, honor the top music videos from June 25, 2016, to June 23, 2017. The VMAs are known for their moonman trophies, but this year, gender has been taken out of the equation and there will be no gender-specific categories (meaning, for example, that best new male artist and best new female artist have been abolished to become best new artist.)

Mily Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, and Lorde are among the top artists slated to perform this evening. They’ll be joined by Kendrick Lamar, Fifth Harmony, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and Shawn Mendes.

2017 MTV VMAs Presenters:

Gal Gadot

Millie Bobby Brown

DJ Khaled

Ludacris

Alessandra Ambrosio

Olivia Munn

Remy Ma

Paris Jackson

Pete Davidson

Kesha

Bebe Rexha

Pete Wentz

The Chainsmokers

Hailey Baldwin

Vanessa Hudgens

Jack Antonoff

Tiffany Haddish

Yara Shahidi

Katy Perry will be hosting the ceremony, which will air live from The Forum in California, and the rumor mill has already started to bubble ahead of tonight’s show. The VMAs are historically one of the most dramatic events in music each year– whether it’s unexpected lip-locking or Kanye West telling Taylor Swift “I’mma let you finish but…,” there’s been no shortage of juicy drama at the MTV VMAs. This year’s drama looks like it may surround the T-Swift Katy Perry feud, according to The Atlantic. Some are speculating a shared performance, though producers have publicly denied this possibility. No matter what, an interaction is bound to occur.

Kendrick Lamar is leading the pack tonight with eight nominations after scoring the top-selling album of the year. Among those noms are Artist of the Year and Video of the Year with his No. 1 Single Humble. The Weeknd and Katy Perry trail Kendrick with five nominations each.

This year, a completely new category has been added to the list: the best fight agains the system, which honors videos that inspire people to fight injustice.

Be sure not to miss the MTV VMAs, which will air live from The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on Aug. 27 (8 p.m. ET/PT).