MTV VMAs 2017 Red Carpet – Best & Worst Dressed Photos

The 2017 MTV VMAs celebration is already in session, with some of your favorite stars on the red carpet. Do any of them belong on the best dressed list this year?

For the 2017 MTV VMA Pre-Show, that will feature red carpet arrivals, there are also performances. Entertainment for the pre-show includes performances of Bleachers’ “Don’t Take the Money”, a medley of Khalid’s mega-hits, “Location” and “Young Dumb & Broke”, and a rendition of Cardi B’s song “Bodak Yellow.” Terrence J, Charlamagne Tha God, Lil Yachty and Gaby Wilson will all be hosting and appearing during the pre-show as well. As for some of the other stars who are set to hit the red carpet, some of the confirmed attendees, performers and presenters listed by MTV include Chance the Rapper, Miley Cyrus, Noah Cyrus, show host Katy Perry, Vanessa Hudgens, Paris Jackson, Kesha, Demi Lovato, Lorde and many others. Check out some of the best and worst dressed photos from tonight’s red carpet in the below celebrity pics. And, don’t forget to tune in to watch the 2017 MTV VMAs tonight at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Katy Perry

DNCE

Katy Perry is rocking her pixie cut tonight in a very structured dress. She is said to be going with some kind of space theme tonight, so this outfit could definitely fit in with that motif. Perry is pulling double duty tonight as both a host and a performer. She will be joined with Nicki Minaj for a performance of her song “Swish Swish.”

Paris Jackson

The band DNCE appears on the red carpet tonight and they are set to perform a brand new rendition of a classic song. DNCE has collaborated with legend Rod Stewart and have revamped the hit “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?”

DJ Khaled

Paris Jackson appears tonight on the red carpet and she is definitely a girl of the moment right now. Jackson’s rocking a sweet, yet sexy dress.

Lorde

DJ Khaled is on the red carpet with his baby boy and his wife Nicole. With his son in tow, Khaled couldn’t help but gush over him in interviews, even pointing out that his baby boy is rocking a Versace suit tonight. In recent weeks, Khaled appeared on America’s Got Talent as a guest judge and he has been making the rounds on several morning shows this summer.

Cardi B

Lorde is dressed in a very light and airy, princess gown tonight. Not only is she a nominee at the VMAs, she is also a performer.

Bebe Rexha

Cardi B is one of the pre-show performers at the VMAs and many know her from VH1’s Love & Hip Hop franchise. In a pre-show interview with Charlamagne Tha God, Cardi B was asked if she was nervous for her performance and she joked that she was scared of becoming a meme. Charlamagne then said that he was surprised she was nervous because she used to be a stripper, but she reminded him that her performance is in front of millions of people tonight.

21 Savage & Amber Rose

Bebe Rexha has been making the rounds as a performer at different awards shows in the past few months and though she is attending tonight, she is not a performer.

Tyler Posey

Amber Rose is on the arm of 21 Savage on the red carpet tonight and she is donning a skin-hugging dress. Rose is also rocking a wig tonight.

Farrah Abraham

Teen Wolf is in its final season right now and generally airs on Sunday nights, so it makes sense that the show’s star Tyler Posey would show up at the VMAs in order to promote the show. Check out Posey looking casual tonight.

Noah Cyrus

Farrah Abraham shows off her buns on the red carpet tonight and she looks like she’s taking on a Barbarella meets outerspace theme tonight. Abraham isn’t the only Teen Mom star on the red carpet tonight, as Gary Shirley and Jenelle Evans have been spotted as well.

Jared Leto

Noah Cyrus is rocking the red carpet tonight as a nominee and she’s keeping it casual.

Vanessa Hudgens

Actor and singer Jared Leto is the frontman for the band 30 Seconds to Mars. And, tonight the band joins a huge lineup of performers, including Katy Perry, Pink, Lorde, Fifth Harmony, Kendrick Lamar, and many others. Tonight, 30 Seconds to Mars is set to perform their song “Walk on Water.”

Mel B & Heidi Klum

Hudgens is decked out in head-to-toe red, even showing off the hue in her makeup.

Chanel West Coast

Mel B and Heidi Klum are looking hot on the red carpet tonight. These two America’s Got Talent judges are taking time away to attend the event. And, Klum is also appearing on Project Runway right now as well.

Shawn Mendes

For those who watch Love and Hip Hop Hollywood, they definitely know Chanel West Coast. Tonight, this reality star and recording artist is rocking a mod look.

Calvin Harris

Shawn Mendes is a nominee tonight and he’s a performer. On the red carpet tonight, he took time to mingle with fans, sign autographs and pose for photos.

Calvin Harris is looking very conservative with his print tonight on the red carpet.