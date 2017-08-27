DJ Khaled & Nicole Tuck: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

DJ Khaled is one of the most famous music producers around these days, and tonight, he’s up for four awards at the 2017 MTV VMAs: Video of the Year for “Wild Thoughts”, Best Hip-Hop Artist for “I’m The One”, Best Collaboration for “Wild Thoughts”, and Best Director for “Wild Thoughts”.

Tonight, the artist will likely hit the stage with his longtime fiancee, Nicole Tuck. Read on to learn more about the couple.

1. The Couple Welcomed Their Son in October 2016

DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck welcomed their son, Asahd, into the world on October 23, 2016. According to People, Asahd was born at 2:05 am, and weighed 7lbs.

The couple walked the red carpet together at the June 2016 BET Awards, and Tuck showed off her baby bump.

Tuck and Khaled announced their pregnancy in May 2016, exclusively to People. In a statement, the rapper said, “I’ve always wanted kids… This is my first kid and I’m excited and I want more. I’ve always wanted to be a family man. I’m in a great family and I want to have my own family at the same time.”

2. Tuck Is the Owner of Abu Apparel

My son born wit swag !!! #KHALEDFAMILY A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Aug 25, 2017 at 8:58pm PDT

According to her LinkedIn, Tuck is the owner of a small clothing business called ABU Apparel, which she started in 2011.

Tuck’s interest in clothing is fitting, considering that her son has become somewhat of a baby fashion icon. Wendy Williams gave Asahd a special onesie not long after his birth, and Khaled has directly said he intends to spoil his son and make him “his very own mini-me.”

Thank you @wendyshow for this amazing gift for my son thank u so much !!! A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Oct 4, 2016 at 7:58am PDT

3. Khaled Proposed to Nicki Minaj in 2013

This one is still a bit confusing. In July 2013, DJ Khaled proposed to Nicki Minaj on MTV.

Fans went wild and nearly broke the internet, however, the following Monday, Minaj spoke to Funkmaster Flex, saying:

I was shocked just like the rest of the world and I was cracking up laughing with the rest of the world ’cause Khaled is a master at what he does,” Minaj said, adding that she hasn’t talked to Khaled about the gag yet. Nobody in my real life took it seriously. Everybody just hit me like, ‘LOL. Yo, Khaled is crazy.’ Khaled is my brother and Khaled was not serious with that damn proposal, ya’ll… Please let it go. He was kidding. He’s not attracted to me, he doesn’t like me. We’re brother and sister.

MTV reports Minaj as adding on that Khaled pulled the move as a way to draw more attention to his new album.

4. Khaled Documented His Son’s Birth On Snapchat

Khaled documented his son’s birth on Snapchat last October.

He posted the clips to his own music from his album Major Key. When asked about whether or not Tuck wanted this to happen, Time reports Khaled as saying, “The key is that I’m the king and every queen should support the king. I’m going to talk to the doctor and if the doctor says everything is gonna run smooth, meaning that we wanna make sure that the queen is right and my son is right. If it’s running smooth where I can just do my thing, I’mma Snapchat the whole thing.”

🙏🏽🔑🙏🏽🦁 all praise to the most high A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Oct 22, 2016 at 11:04pm PDT

5. The Family Posed Together at the 2017 BET Awards on June 25

Khaled attended this year’s BET Awards with his son, Asahd, as well as Tuck. They weren’t the only stars who brought their kids– Jamie Foxx, Chris Brown, and Beyonce all brought their children as dates, too.

Asahd sported an adorable baby blue suit made by Gucci. Speaking earlier to ET, Khaled said, “I love him so much, mommy loves him so much, our whole family loves him and the world loves him… God gave me my biggest blessing.