Noah Cyrus – VMAs 2017 Best New Artist Nominee

Miley Cyrus may be performing at tonight’s VMAs, but it’s also a big night for her sister Noah, who is nominated in the Best New Artist category. The other artists in the category include Khalid, Kodak Black, SZA, Young M.A and Julia Michaels. While Noah Cyrus often gets compared to her sister Miley, she has stated to Refinery 29 that:

[Miley and I are] completely different, just two artists. There are so many other female artists that don’t get compared the way I do with Miley. But we’re both each other’s biggest fans — I’m rooting for her, and she’s rooting for me, and we love each other, but I don’t think we’ll ever fully understand why us being sisters makes it okay to compare all the time.

She said something similar to Billboard, explaining:

I’m doing my thing, and Miley’s doing hers. I’ve always wanted to be my own person. Even when I was ‘Noah who rode horses,’ I wanted to be Noah Cyrus, not anyone else or a family member.

Cyrus also had issues with haters and cyber-bullies. She said that she had her Instagram comments turned off for a while because of the hurt people’s comments inflicted. She explained:

They were really affecting me. Like, really bad. I was getting really depressed from them, and hurt, and would cry for hours over things. It was killing me every time I read something slightly hurtful, and I just couldn’t take it anymore. But recently, I’ve been asked so many questions [like] ‘Why don’t you have your Instagram comments on? How do you talk to your fans now?’ I was kind of starting to think, ‘Well, I can’t really talk to them. I can’t let bad comments get to me.’ I felt really selfish for turning off my comments. If things don’t go well, I can turn them back off, that’s what is great about that feature. But, so far, I’ve been able to talk to my fans, and I’m actually liking having the comments back on.

In other big news, Noah Cyrus was just brought on as an opening act on VMA’s host Katy Perry’s upcoming tour. Cyrus will be joining the North American leg of Perry’s “Witness” tour and Cyrus dished about the opportunity to WWD, saying:

I’ve loved Katy since I was a little girl, and I can’t thank her enough for giving me this incredible opportunity. Let’s hope I don’t fuck it up.

Purity Ring and Carly Rae Jepsen will also be opening for Perry on the tour.