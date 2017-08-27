Is Normani Kordei Dating Kendrick Sampson?

Starring in my new soap opera: "To thot or not to thot." Today on #ThotforaCause : Just remember that white supremacy is not people marching around with nazi flags. Thats a blatant clumsy demonstration …a SMALL part of the big fight. It's the White House, corporations abusing human rights, Standing Rock, private prisons, our broken criminal justice system, police misconduct, "blue lives", perpetuated negative stereotypes in media (new, film, tv and new media). Its being constantly told you are a minority when there is nothing minor about you. Grab a global perspective. And no, one does not have to be white to perpetuate white supremacy. Watch how we spend & invest our money! We all play a part. We have the power to end it. "We have made immeasurable progress that cannot be debated. That said, we still have a long way to go. I have no desire to see this all the way through, the dreams I dreamed about 60 years ago have definitively been realized. To the young folks of all ethnicities I say #staywoke not as a catchphrase but as a lifestyle. Most of the things that are killing us are in our minds and our daily routines. The way we think, the "food" we eat and the water we drink or so often don't drink. While so many go out and protest the small evils, the big evils are ever present and welcomed into our homes. From the top to bottom of my heart I say #staywoke Love you to life, DIck Gregory" #lookinlikearomancenovel #buttonupyourshirt #cleavage #ilookdissapointedwithmydecision #pennyforyourthot #boldandthethottiful #BeautyandtheThot #Thotsofourlives #Astheworldthots #HTGAWThotting #30Thots #50shadesofthot okay I'm done.
Tonight, Fifth Harmony will be performing their new hit single “Down” for the first time, and as Normani Kordei belts out the song, fans will undoubtedly be wondering about her relationship status. Is she single? Married? And what are these rumors we hear about her and Kendrick Sampson?
Here’s what we know:
According to Hollywood Life, Normani and Kendrick were getting flirty at Variety’s “Power of Young Hollywood” party in LA on August 8.
Sampson, 29, is an actor best known for playing Caleb Hapstall in How to Get Away with Murder. He’s also acted in Supernatural and The Vampire Diaries.
After the party, an insider shared with Hollywood Life, “Normani was flirting with Kendrick at the party and though they left separately, they exchanged phone numbers. He was extremely smitten with her!”
In 2015, Sampson was asked by Glamour if he’s in a relationship, and responded:
I am single and probably will be for a while. I love a woman who is passionate about something bigger than herself, whatever that is. Humor is a must because I laugh at everything. I’d love a woman who pursues peace, loves kids, isn’t afraid of conflict, and effectively communicates. Someone who loves God and loves great food. That’s my life. Oh, and has to be able to cook at least as well as me!
Nothing about the couple has been reported since, so it’s possible nothing came of the night of flirting– or, it’s possible the two haven’t had time in their busy schedules to meet up. That would make sense, considering Normani has been extremely busy with Fifth Harmony. The 21-year-old revealed to Billboard last week that she and Khalid are working together on a collaboration. Kordei gushed to Billboard, “Khalid is such an important artist and a great friend. He has something unique and special that only he can offer creatively. Excited to see what lies ahead when we connect in the studio.”
Speaking about their MTV VMA performance tonight, the women of Fifth Harmony say they’ve worked so hard and are extremely excited. “This is definitely one of the biggest moments of our careers — something we’ve worked so hard for to get to a place where people would want us on the stage, so we’re excited as heck for it.”
Leave a Reply