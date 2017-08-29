Oscar Hernandez, AGT: Dancer Kills It on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Nothing else to do but take a selfie at the airport 😜#bigohernandez#agt#airport#dallastx#iowa#dancers#cheer#pro#choreographer#samoan#travel#selfie#friday#solo#seriousface😂 A post shared by Oscar Hernandez (@bigohernandez) on Aug 11, 2017 at 8:35am PDT

Oscar Hernandez is larger than life and the man can dance. He is actually a professional choreographer and now he is appearing as a dancer on America’s Got Talent. Hernandez specializes in choreographing routines for different dance squads and cheerleaders for sporting events. According to AGT Wikia, some of the groups that Hernandez has created dances for include Phoenix Mercury Hip-Hop Squad, Phoenix Suns Dance Team, Denver Nuggets Dancers, Portland Trailblazers Dancers, Golden State Warrior Girls and the Jr Jam Warriors, Arizona Rattlers, and Germany’s Artland Dragon Flames.

Hernandez has also created halftime dance performances for big music artists such as Taio Cruz, T-Pain, Flo Rida, Jay Sean, Salt & Peppa, Busta Rhymes, and MC Hammer. And, he’s appeared on the Americas Best Dance Crew Tour, the Ellen Show and Dance Moms.

Currently, Hernandez lives in Arizona, but he travels all over the nation to consult and teach dance classes.

Hernandez has been dancing since he was just 5 years old and he has not let his plus-size figure affect his dreams. In an interview with Sporting News, Hernandez dished on how he doesn’t let his size get in the way of his dancing passions. He explained:

For a guy my size, I’ve always been told I couldn’t do it,” he said. “And I’m a 6-2, 280-pound guy. It can be hard to keep up.

Check out Hernandez’s performances from America’s Got Talent so far this season.