WATCH: Paris Jackson Calls Out ‘Neo-Nazi Jerks’ at VMAs

Paris Jackson took the stage tonight as a presenter at the 2017 VMAs and it appeared that she went a bit off-script before she handed out the Best Pop Video Award to girl group Fifth Harmony. She urged viewers to take a stand together and make a difference in the world. She then called out all the “neo-nazi jerks and white supremacists” all over the world and she was met with cheering and applause.

Jackson’s speech came after a somewhat awkward introduction to the show from host Katy Perry. Perry pretended to have been away from Earth in outer space and joked about the status of our country, along with the world as a whole. There was little participation from the crowd and celebrities who were shown on camera barely cracked smiles.

Jackson is sure to not be the only star to get political on stage tonight.

