Pink’s Husband Carey Hart and Their Daughter 2017

Thanks Jackson Hole #familydatenight #zacbrownband A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Mar 19, 2017 at 2:13pm PDT

Pink is being honored with the 2017 Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV VMAs tonight, which makes many wonder about her personal life.

Pink married husband Carey Hart in 2006 and they’ve had several breaks over the years. On an episode of the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Pink explained:

We take breaks. We’ve had two breaks. The first one was about a year. And the second one was 11 months.

So, how did the couple meet? Pink met husband professional freestyle motocross competitor Hart at the 2001 Summer X Games in Philadelphia in 2001, according to USA Today. The couple broke up a couple times when they were dating and Pink said she often told him she wouldn’t marry him. That’s probably why it was Pink who impulsively proposed to Hart and not the other way around. The proposal went down during a race of his in 2005 when Pink wrote “Will you marry me?” on a sign. When she didn’t get a reply right away, Pink changed the sign to read “I’m serious!”

My sweet sweet valentine. I've been loving you for so long I don't remember what it's like not to. A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Feb 14, 2017 at 8:38am PST

The couple’s daughter Willow was born in 2011 and Pink gave birth to their son Jameson in December 2016. In 2010, Pink talked to Access Hollywood about how the couple came up with their son’s name. She explained:

My dad’s name is James, and my brother’s name is Jason. [Carey and I] are both Irish, Carey’s middle name is Jason, and Jameson—we like whiskey. That’s a no brainer.

Hart has appeared in several of his wife’s music videos, including “True Love” and “Just Give Me A Reason”. Check out the official music video for “Just Give Me A Reason” below.