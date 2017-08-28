‘Rick and Morty’ Season 3 Episode 6: What Did Rick Think Was Toxic?

Adult Swim

We learned a lot about how Rick’s and Morty’s minds work in the latest episode of Rick and Morty. More specifically, we learned what each believes makes a healthy personality.

Rick listed what he believes are the toxic parts of himself:

Entitlement

Narcissism

Crippling loneliness

Irrational attachments

It’s interesting that he’s so lonely. He lives with his family and Summer and Morty are always ready to go on an adventure with him. Some fans believe that C-137 Rick isn’t with his original Morty, but he lost him along the way. This theory began with the episode where Rick’s memories were scanned and we saw him with an infant Morty. In this Morty’s dimension, most fans believe that he didn’t meet Rick until rather recently.

If Rick lost his original Morty in some strange way (or perhaps when he became “Evil Morty”?), then maybe this is part of why Rick believes his love for Morty is irrational. His attachment somehow led to the earlier Morty’s demise, so now he thinks that side of him is “toxic.”

Or maybe I’m just reading way too much into this, and Rick simply thinks his love for Morty makes him weaker, thus he lumps it in with the other attributes that he believes are unhealthy.

Rick does mention a few other things during the episode that are attributes of his toxic version, though they weren’t all part of that original list he made. He mentions that his toxic side:

Can’t see the bigger picture (and thus would destroy the world in an instant)

Overthinks things

Is angry

Rick without his “toxic side” was still smart, but a lot nicer and not quite as sharp as he used to be. He was kind of “bland” in some ways, a lot like that Star Trek original series episode where Kirk separated the bad and good versions of himself. Meanwhile, Morty’s version of a healthy self ended up being smart and successful, even smart enough to “outsmart” his grandfather.