Shawn Mendes’ Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Shawn Mendes is set to perform at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, where he is a nominee for Best Pop Video for “Treat You Better.” At only 19 years old, the Toronto native already has two hit singles on his resume and two best-selling albums. He’s gone from Vine star to millionaire.

Mendes has already earned several awards and nominations. He was nominated for Top Artist, Top Male Artist and Top Social Artist at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. He’s also won at least one award at the last three iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards ceremonies, along with four Teen Choice Awards since 2014.

You can follow Mendes on Twitter and Instagram. Mendes isn’t dating anyone, but he was rumored to be dating Camila Cabello and Chloe Grace Moretz. He was also linked to Bethany Mota.

Here’s what you need to know about Mendes’ net worth and what he does with his money.

1. Mendes Has an Estimated Net Worth of $10 Million

Mendes has an estimated net worth of $10 million, Celebrity Net Worth estimates.

Mendes was born on August 8, 1998 in Toronto and grew up in Pickering, Ontario. He’s the son of real estate agent Karen Mendes and businessman Manuel Mendes. Mendes also has a younger sister, Aaliyah. In September 2015, Mendes shared a video of his London fans wishing her a happy birthday.

Without Vine, Twitter’s now-defunct short-form video sharing platform, it’s possible Mendes would never become a star. He began sharing clips of himself performing covers of songs and by August 2014, he was already the most-followed musician on Vine. In June 2014, he got a deal with Island Records, then a month later he released The Shawn Mendes EP, which hit Number 1 on iTunes.

In a 2015 Telegraph interview, Mendes said he never thought the Vine videos would amount to anything. After all, he’d only been playing the guitar for a year before he posted them!

“I wasn’t doing it because I wanted anything to come of it,” Mendes told the Telegraph. “I was just doing it for fun. But then I realized that actually no one else was using Vine like that, so I thought, I’m going to take advantage of this and try to make something of it.”

2. Mendes’ 2 Albums Both Debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 Charts

Mendes has only released two full-length albums and both of them debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. According to Billboard, he was the first solo artist under 18 to have an album debut at No. 1 since Justin Bieber.

Handwritten was released in April 2015 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. The record notched 119,000 equivalent album units. The record, which featured “Stitches,” sold so well that he released Handwritten Revisited in November 2015.

In September 2016, Mendes followed up Handwritten with Illuminate in September 2016. The album includes “Treat You Better,” “Mercy” and “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back.”

Like Handwritten, Illumination also debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, moving 145,000 equivalent units. What made the debut more impressive is that the record sold 121,000 in traditional album sales.

3. Mendes Helped Raise $25,000 to Build a School in Ghana

Mendes has been involved with various charity organizations and projects during his young career, including a 2015 fundraiser to help build a school in Ghana. Pencils of Promise announced in October that Mendes helped raise $25,000, exceeding his goal. It took him just one social media post to raise 98 percent of his goal.

“I’m so excited we were able to raise enough funds to build a school for the kids in Shia, Ghana. This means the world to me that my fans joined me & supported such an amazing cause,” Mendes said in a statement.

Mendes has also been working with DoSomething.org since 2014, launching a project called “Notes From Shawn” to help raise self-esteem for young people. Over 24,000 people have posted over 27,000 positive notes.

In a 2015 interview with Samaritan Mag, Mendes said the campaign was inspired by his song “Life of the Party.” He even stuck Post-It-Notes around the U.S. during his tour.

“It was a really easy way to get my fans involved with something and it was really truly incredible the fact that we had 60,000 people sign up,” he told the magazine. “If you go online and type in ‘handwritten notes from Shawn,’ you’ll see millions of pictures.”

Mendes also told Samaritan Mag that he hopes to go to Africa one day. It’s on his “to-do list.”

4. Mendes Once Drove a Jeep to an Awards Show Red Carpet

Took the doors of the jeep today, pretty stoked haha 😊 pic.twitter.com/IsAIT3DG9b — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) May 9, 2015

In 2016, Mendes drove up to the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards in a black Jeep, as you can see in this Facebook video.

Mendes has shown a love for Jeeps on social media. In June 2015, he posted a video of himself waving at a Jeep. The video was looped over 4.2 million times, even though it’s just a clip of him saying, “Jeep wave!”

In a May 2015 tweet, he showed off his Jeep with a friend. “Took the doors of the jeep today, pretty stoked haha,” he wrote. He also drove around Los Angeles with a DJ in the DJ’s jeep.

5. Mendes’ ‘Illuminate’ Tour Has Already Earned Over $25.6 Million

Mendes is on his Illuminate World Tour to promote the Illuminate album. The tour kicked off on April 27, 2017 in Glasgow. After his North American tour ended on August 23 in Boston, he will head back on the road for an Australia/Asia tour that ends on December 18 in Tokyo. He will also perform at the Rock In Rio festival on September 16 and has a date at Mexico City on September 20.

The Illuminate tour has raked in over $25 million in revenue so far. According to Billboard data, his August 11-12 shows in Toronto grossed $1.57 million alone.

Mendes’ first world tour in 2015 was on a much smaller scale, grossing at least $3.8 million.