Taylor Swift & Katy Perry Feud Updates for VMAs 2017

At tonight’s 2017 VMAs, Taylor Swift will debut her music video for “Look What You Made Me Do”. But, Katy Perry is the master of ceremonies, as she is the host of the MTV Video Music Awards this year. These two music artists have a long-standing feud and fans are wondering what will happen between the two of them at the awards. A source told Hollywood Life that Swift’s appearance at the event “is not on lock” and that:

Her camp is working around the clock with MTV to make sure all the logistics are in place so she doesn’t have an awkward run-in with Katy [Perry, 32,].

So, how did the two get into this feud to begin with? According to Glamour, it has to do with a battle over backup dancers on their tours in 2013. In a recent appearance on the Today Show, Perry talked about the feud and said:

Yeah, I mean I love her, I always have and we’ve had our differences, but I just continue to say ‘God bless her’ on her journey.

So, it looks like Perry might be up for repairing the relationship or at least being civil with each other. Perry also told Thrive Global Podcast‘s Arianna Huffington:

I am ready to let it go! I forgive, I forgive, I forgive her and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her.

And, in May 2017, Perry told James Corden during a session of Carpool Karaoke that:

I tried to talk to her about it and she wouldn’t speak to me. I do the right thing any time that it feels like a fumble. It was a full shutdown and then she writes a song about me, and I’m like, OK, cool, cool, cool, that’s how you want to deal with it? Karma!

Recently, there were rumors that Perry and Swift would put on a surprise duet at the VMAs to settle the feud once and for all, but that is unlikely to happen.