The Weeknd & Girlfriend Selena Gomez: Are They Dating or Engaged?

Getty

The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) and girlfriend Selena Gomez have been dating for less than a year, but now there are rumors that the couple may be getting engaged soon. Hollywood Life said that rumors began swirling in April 2017 at the Coachella Music Festival. OK Magazine reported that at the festival:

Abel told her that he could see himself spending the rest of his life with her … They don’t see the point in wasting time and dating for years, when they could just make it official.

The Weeknd also reportedly told Gomez that it’s time to go ring shopping. Now, this could be serious or the two could just be riding the wave of love and brainstorming about a future together. But, just last month, a source told OK! Mag:

Abel has been looking at engagement rings for weeks and has his eye on a gorgeous four-carat diamond solitaire. They’re always talking about a future together, so he knows that Selena will say yes, but she would never expect him to propose so soon. She’s going to be shocked!

Whatever the case is with these two in the long run, time will have to tell. In the meantime, there are reports that the two recording artists are working on some music together. A source recently told E! News that:

[They] are talking about working on projects and songs together. They’re having a great summer, are happy, and there have been no breaks or major arguments in the relationship.

Tonight, The Weeknd is set to perform at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards and fans are hoping to see Gomez at his side.