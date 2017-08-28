WATCH: VMAs 2017 Opening Performance

Tonight, the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards opened up with Kendrick Lamar to kick off the event. Rapping in a full red outfit amid laser lights, Lamar brought the energy and the effects to the stage. And soon, he was surrounded by smoke and break dancers donned in full black outfits.

Kendrick Lamar just brought the heat to the #VMAs. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/J7YOFaB4x7 — E! News (@enews) August 28, 2017

And, what would a performance be without a man on fire? Lamar’s performance definitely was making a statement, dealing with police brutality. The songs that Lamar chose for his performance tonight included “Humble” and “DNA”.

#VMAs aight yall… Kendrick is done so we can all go to bed 💤 shows over pic.twitter.com/mm9AwU0b46 — 6'7-Eleven Inches (@LeBandz_James) August 28, 2017

According to Us Weekly, Kendrick Lamar, who leads with eight nominations, was scheduled to open the awards show tonight and he did not disappoint. Prior to his performance tonight, Lamar told MTV News that the pressure was definitely on since the VMAs have so many viewers. He also said that he had no idea what he would be doing for his performance.

After Kendrick Lamar’s opening performance, Ed Sheeran took the stage for his set, before the show introduced host Katy Perry.