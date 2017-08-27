MTV VMAs 2017 Red Carpet Live Stream: How to Watch the Arrivals Online

MTV

Tonight is the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards and fans cannot wait to see some of the biggest stars in entertainment on the red carpet. Katy Perry is hosting the event tonight, which starts at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, but before the show begins, there will be two red carpet shows. On MTV Live, the pre-show red carpet special will begin at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT and will end an hour later, leading into a 2017 MTV VMAs Blackout Special that runs through the night. Another red carpet special, which features interviews with some of your favorite celebrities begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on the MTV Network for an hour, running until show time. If you would like to watch the red carpet show online, we have options for you below, all of which work for watch the actual VMAs award show as well. And, there are options for your even if you do not have a cable subscription.

While MTV.com allows you to watch a live stream if you sign in to a TV provider, cord cutters who are looking to completely replace cable–or have already gotten rid of it–can watch MTV via an over-the-top streaming service, which provides access to an entire package of channels for a monthly fee.

When it comes to MTV, users have two options for a streaming service: Sling TV is the cheaper option, while DirecTV Now features a larger channel package and an offer for a free Roku if you prepay two months. Both options provide a FREE trial.

Here’s a complete rundown of what these live streaming services provide, and how to sign up to start watching MTV instantly:

Cheapest Option: Sling TV

If price is your No. 1 concern with a streaming service, there’s no doubt that Sling TV is the way to go. MTV is included in the company’s “Comedy Extra” $5 per month add-on, which can be added to either the “Sling Orange” ($20 per month) or “Sling Blue” ($25 per month) base bundle.

Another pro for Sling TV is the ability for more customization. While other services offer more channels in their base bundles, Sling has a variety of different theme-specific add-on packages, such as the aforementioned comedy pack, to customize the experience just the way you want.

With that in mind, here’s a rundown of “Sling Orange” plus “Comedy Extra,” which is the cheapest way to get MTV:

Total Channels Included: 35-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $25 per month

Extras: Watch on one device at once (With “Sling Blue,” it’s three devices at once); 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra (restrictions with certain channels)

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the Sling TV website

2. Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. No matter what base bundle you pick, the “Comedy Extra” add-on will give you MTV

4. Enter your payment information. The “Sling Orange” bundle is $20 per month, the “Sling Blue” is $25 per month (both for $40 per month), and the “Comedy Extra” add-on is $5 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Download the Sling app on your computer and begin watching TV. If you’re interested in watching Sling TV on a mobile or streaming device, you can do so via their app, which is free to download. You can click here for a full list of compatible devices

Most Channels + Roku Offer: DirecTV Now

While DirecTV Now’s cheapest package, “Live a Little”, comes in at $35 per month, the company does have some important advantages.

First is a larger channel package, as even the “Live a Little” bundle, which is the smallest, provides access to more than 60 channels. And second, they are offering a Roku Premiere Streaming Media Player ($69.95 value) if you prepay two months.

The biggest drawback is the lack of a DVR, but if you’re not concerned about that, there’s a lot to like here.

Here’s a complete rundown of DirecTV Now’s “Live a Little” bundle:

Total Channels Included: 60-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $35 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; No DVR; free Roku Premiere Streaming Media Player if you prepay two months

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the DirecTV Now website

2. Click on “Start your free trial now” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. Whatever base bundle you pick will include MTV. You can add the Roku on the next step if you want

4. Enter your payment information. The “Live a Little” package is the cheapest at $35 per month, while there are other options at $50, $60 or $70 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the DirecTV Now website to start watching on your desktop. You can also watch via the DirecTV Now, which is available via a handful of different mobile or streaming devices. You can click here for the complete list of compatible devices