Who Is Katy Perry Dating: Check Out Her Ex-Boyfriends List

Katy Perry is the host of the 2017 VMAs tonight and fans want to know if she’s back together with Orlando Bloom. She has definitely had a few high-profile relationships over the years and Perry is set to embark on another year-long tour. So, she may face some challenges in the love department again. Check out Perry’s background in boyfriends over the years.

John Mayer

A @katyperry disse que @JohnMayer foi o melhor na cama e deu nota pra @diplo e Orlando Bloom. Veja a resposta deles: https://t.co/4GhFSdgo8H pic.twitter.com/zmX8BlLtFk — Letras.mus.br (@letras) June 30, 2017

Katy Perry dated John Mayer off and on from 2012 – 2015 and recently, Perry ranked Mayer as the best in bed out of her celebrity lovers. So, what went wrong in the relationship? A source told People:

They’re two very strong-willed people. Despite caring about each other very much and wanting to make it work, they are, at their core, quite different … At times they seemed really happy together and in love, and other times he seemed like he just wanted to get away from all the parties and go home. I can’t say I always blamed him.

Mayer was recently put on blast for asking music icon David Foster for a date with one of his daughters. On Foster’s Instagram account, Mayer wrote to him about daughter Erin Foster, saying, “Can you put in a good word for me?”

Russell Brand

Russell Brand Just Made Some Surprising Comments About Ex-Wife Katy Perry https://t.co/fy57jihBAH pic.twitter.com/ASb63weIEc — Mimi (@Mafa1969) July 16, 2017

Katy Perry dated Russell Brand and the two were married from 2010 – 2011. Their rocky relationship was shown in Perry’s movie Part of Me. The relationship ended when Perry was on tour and recently, Brand opened up about the demise of their marriage. In an interview with John Bishop on the W channel, Brand said:

Katy was obviously very, very occupied and very busy. I was very occupied and very busy—not to the same degree, I recognize. But it meant, I think, that [for] the sanctimony of marriage, which is a very private thing really … I supposed we perhaps—intuitively or explicitly I don’t know—understood that we better protect this thing. The marriage didn’t last for a very long time, and I think that is to do with the undulated nature of fame and that, living in those conditions and what was happening.

In 2015, Perry told the Daily Telegraph that she hadn’t spoken to Brand since he texted her that he wanted to file for divorce.

Diplo

Press the Button : Diplo Reacts to Katy Perry Ranking Him as the Wors… https://t.co/RQIADHpI17 pic.twitter.com/ymDvQk7fAs — PressdButton (@KiiLLOGRAM) June 18, 2017

Diplo and Perry dated from 2014 to 2015 and a source told In Touch Weekly their relationship was very short-lived for a reason. At the time of the split, the source stated:

Diplo broke up with her because she does not want to be in a serious relationship. She’s doing OK and not too sad about it. They wanted different things. She freaked out when he wanted to introduce her to his parents. She doesn’t want to get married again — at least not anytime soon. She wants to date and he wanted something much more serious. It was too much, too soon.

A second source said that Perry was very into Diplo, but that both of their hectic schedules were too much for them.

Johnny Lewis

Johnny Lewis Death, 'Sons of Anarchy' Star Fathered 'Secret' Love Child with Diane Marsha… http://t.co/gfkLboJy77 pic.twitter.com/aJ3zlZgbAb — Mstars News (@MstarsNews) October 4, 2013

WhosDatedWho reported that Johnny Lewis and Katy Perry were a couple from 2005 – 2006. Lewis is most remembered for being on 7th Heaven and Sons of Anarchy, but unfortunately, he passed away in 2012. According to Us Weekly, Lewis was discovered in a driveway after he either fell or jumped from a rooftop after a fight with his landlady, Catherine Davis. According to a source, Lewis was troubled even when dating Perry and, “They had good times. It’s really sad. She could never help him and couldn’t [let herself] go in that direction.”

Matthew Thiessen

According to WhosDatedWho, Matthew Thiessen was in a relationship with Katy Perry from 2003 to 2006. He is a Canadian musician who actually wrote music with Perry as well. Thiessen founded the band Relient K and he actually wrote Perry’s “Dressin’ Up” from her album Teenage Dream: The Complete Confection. In 2015, Thiessen married songwriter Emily Wright.

Travie McCoy

Let us never forget that our hometown hero aka Katy Perry dated Travie McCoy #younglove #babyyoureafirework pic.twitter.com/5ZHxciEX32 — McKenna Czap (@zaaaaaaaps) July 28, 2016

When Katy Perry came out with her big first single “I Kissed a Girl,” she was dating Travie McCoy from Gym Class Heroes. In a 2012 interview on Behind The Music TV, McCoy talked about the split, saying that his drug use and her sprouting career were to blame for their break up. McCoy said:

She wasn’t stupid … She knew when I was fucked up. I chose drugs over our relationship … As things started taking off for her the more I started to doubt my role in her life. There were times I felt like a stepping ladder.

McCoy said it was Perry who ended the relationship and that she did it via email.

Robert Ackroyd

KATY PERRY Kissing Robert Ackroyd pic.twitter.com/vFo52r7r — maris (@ineedperry) April 24, 2012

According to Billboard, Perry had a romance with Florence + The Machine guitarist Robert Ackroyd in 2012. But, in an interview with USA Today, Perry explained that it wasn’t serious. She said:

That’s not even appropriate to label. There are times I go out and meet people and flirt, but it’s not really appropriate to have anything serious.

In 2014, E! News reported that the two were spotted kissing and hanging out together.

Robert Pattinson

Perry and Pattinson were rumored to have dated in 2013 and recently again, though Pattinson is reportedly engaged, the two were spotted out together. And so, romance rumors again swirled. Billboard previously reported that:

During one of Perry’s off-again periods with John Mayer, rumors flew that she was dating “Twilight” star Robert Pattinson, although they mostly proved to be unfounded. The pair took in a Bjork concert together last June, but the following month, Perry confirmed that she had cleared the air with Pattinson’s ex, Kristen Stewart, by texting her to tell her that her relationship with Pattinson was platonic.

Pattinson is currently engaged to FKA Twigs.

Orlando Bloom

Singer Katy Perry and Hollywood star Orlando Bloom get cosy at an event. Are the… https://t.co/2fOvq5aInt | 🚀 by https://t.co/MaOy7hZjtW pic.twitter.com/Lia0YepgNg — Kalpesh Sahu (@kalpeshsahu99) August 26, 2017

From 2016 – 2017, Katy Perry was in a relationship with Orlando Bloom, but the two ended up breaking up. Recently, however, they were spotted attending a concert together. It looks like the couple may be back on or at least on extremely good terms. And, when Perry was talking about it on The Morning Mashup, she said:

Well, you know, I think people are in and out of your life. It’s nice to keep people you love around you. When you get older, lines get blurred. And you know what, I’m really busy. I’m about to go on tour for another year.

When Bloom and Perry called it quits, their reps released the following statement, “Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time.”