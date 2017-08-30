YouTube Layout: Here’s What People Think of the New Look

Screenshot by Jack Fennimore

YouTube launched a new design for the service on August 29, 2017, and many people aren’t happy about it.

As YouTube details in a blog post, the site underwent a redesign for both desktop and mobile versions as YouTube branches off into its other services including YouTube Music, Gaming, TV, Kids, and Red.

The desktop version also gets the added feature of a dark theme. The mobile version made the header white and moved the navigation tabs to the bottom so they’re closer to the thumbs as well as adding Library and Account tabs. The ability to speed up or slow down a video’s playback was also added to mobile as well as the ability to view a row of suggested videos while watching in full screen. Probably the most drastic change is the new logo, which takes the play button icon from the “tube” part of YouTube and places it in the front of the word.

Many people from fans to prominent YouTubers have taken to Twitter to express their dislike of the new layout. While many simply disliked the new look of the service, others accused YouTube of focusing on user interface changes instead of the wider problem of videos being demonetized out of nowhere thanks to automated systems.

Oh I see YouTube's changed its layout and everything looks worse again. Good going. — Jim RESISTerling (@JimSterling) August 30, 2017

Not sure how I feel about the new YT layout yet. Everything seems unnecessarily non-condensed and white. It looks unfinished? pic.twitter.com/WEEQFcTPfQ — SpaceHamster (Jeff) (@Jeff_like_Feff) August 30, 2017

New Youtube layout over here looking like normal bob pic.twitter.com/pbafj7y212 — Apple Eve (@applegeekeve) August 29, 2017

This new Youtube layout looks unpleseant for my eyes

MY EYES!!!!

is there a way to revert? pic.twitter.com/TBVZMJEcO2 — Zaikozila 🐰 (@Zaikozila) August 29, 2017

new youtube layout may be ugly, but lets never forget the monstrosity they created in 2012 pic.twitter.com/enr1OCHh70 — Quackity (@QuackityHQ) August 29, 2017

what is this new youtube layout i do not like it pic.twitter.com/kXpuoltL1B — Ryan 🥀 (@ryanshrlw) August 29, 2017

The new YouTube desktop layout looks kinda like when you accidentally open a mobile version of a site on the desktop — Rachel Misses MX (@darIingkihyun) August 29, 2017

YouTube has changed its layout slightly and I do not like it . pic.twitter.com/1fKuzs4qp9 — kate o shaughnessy (@katieshox) August 29, 2017

Youtubers: Hey youtube is demonetizing all my vidoes can you help Youtube: You want a new layout you said say no more — Grim (@Drgrimftw) August 29, 2017

wow youtube great job on the new logo and layout, but you seem to be missing the fact that NO CONTENT CREATORS ARE BEING PAID APPROPRIATELY — Joe (@PyroJoe_) August 29, 2017

For anyone who dislikes Youtube's new layout, you can actually revert it back. Click on your icon and go from there pic.twitter.com/Sd1L8OmSbk — Victor (@Dundiddlydoo) August 30, 2017

However, some people applauded the new look for the site:

I like the new @YouTube layout.. nice work dudes 👍🏻👍🏻👊🏻👊🏻 — aa9skillz (@aa9skillz) August 29, 2017

Yoooo this new #YouTube layout… I think I like it. Looks clean. It's gonna take some getting used to but ok, I see you @YouTube — IG: TheJessLyfe (@TheJessLyfe) August 29, 2017

uhhhh the new youtube layout rolled out while I was song-hunting. it made the video bigger, though, so no complaints. — MIKU SQUAD REPORT IN (@riningear) August 30, 2017

I actually LOVE the new YouTube layout on both desktop and app 😍 I find it aesthetically pleasing 🙌🏼 — Cheryl (@MakeupByCherylH) August 30, 2017

If you don’t like the new design, there is a new way to restore the old design as outlined in the tweet below. You can even give YouTube a reason as to why you want to go back to the old look, and you can always go back to the new one at any time by going here.

how to go back to old youtube layout: pic.twitter.com/VuNRkmWqbJ — Dusty Sox (@dusty_sox) August 30, 2017

YouTubers have seen their videos demonetized ever since YouTube established their Advertiser-friendly content guidelines last year, as well as the “adpocalypse” of April 2017 when advertisers pulled out of YouTube en masse following reports on ads playing on inappropriate videos. As Kotaku reports, YouTube has since then offered improved control to advertisers over where they could place ads. Some YouTubers are seeing a decrease in revenue as high as 75 percent while others with identical content have no videos demonetized, the publication reports.

YouTube has implemented features to facilitate brand deals and fan donations as well as more expanded options to appeal demonetization. However the algorithms are still inconsistent and the appeal process takes about five to seven days to get a response, one YouTuber told Kotaku. Since videos get 90 percent of their views within the first three days, the appeal process can make it too late to earn back the lost revenue. In the meantine, YouTubers have turned to alternative methods of funding such as through Patreon.