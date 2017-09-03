WATCH: 2017 Burning Man: ‘The Burning of The Man’

It’s the time of year again when thousands flock to the Black Rock Desert to enjoy a temporary city, dubbed “Black Rock City,” for a week of activities in Pershing County, Nevada at the annual Burning Man festival. Last night was the annual “Burning of the Man,” which takes place on the last Saturday night of every Burning Man festival (video above).

This year marks the 32nd annual Burning Man festival. The first Burning Man was held in 1986 on Baker Beach in San Francisco and organized by Larry Harvey and a group of friends. It is held every year from the last Sunday in August to the first Monday in September.

Burning Man is described as an experiment in community and art, influenced by 10 main principals including radical inclusion, self-reliance and self-expression, community cooperation, civic responsibility, gifting, decommodification, participation, immediacy and leaving no trace. The event takes it’s name from its culmination, the symbolic ritual burning of a large wooden effigy (the Man) that usually happens of Saturday evening of the festival.

At Burning Man, the community explores various forms of artistic self-expression including things like experimental and interactive sculpture, building, performance and art cars, often inspired by the festival’s yearly theme.

The first five Burning Mans were free to attend. This year’s tickets cost $80 and $425 for a vehicle pass. Every year, tens of thousands of people from all walks of life attend the festival. It is expected that around 70,000 people will attend this year’s Burning Man.

In the past, the festival has been attended by people like electric car pioneer Elon Musk, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Google’s Larry Page and Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook.

The Black Rock Desert is located about 100 miles north of Reno. The theme of this year’s Burning Man was “Radical Ritual.”

Watch highlights from the 2016 Burning Man below: