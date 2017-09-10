’60 Minutes’ Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable for Free

Getty

Looking to watch a live stream of “60 Minutes”? There are a handful of different options to watch every game, even if you don’t have a cable subscription.

You can watch the last five episodes on-demand for free via CBS.com, but if you want to watch episodes live as they air (every Sunday night on CBS at 7 p.m. ET/PT), and you don’t have cable, you can do so via CBS All Access.

If you want a live stream of CBS along with a bundle of other channels, you can get that via an over-the-top streaming services, such as Fubo TV or PlayStation Vue.

Here’s a complete rundown of what each of these live streaming services provide, as well as how to sign up to watch “60 Minutes”:

Cheapest Option: CBS All Access

You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via CBS All Access for $5.99 per month. Not only does this allow you to watch live episodes of “60 Minutes,” but it also includes over 160 past episodes on demand.

Here’s how to start a free trial and how to start watching:

1. Click here to go to the CBS All Access website

2. Click on “Try It Free” and then create an account

3. Select the subscription type you want (“Limited Commercials” is $5.99 per month and “Commercial Free” is $9.99 per month) and enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription before the trial period ends (one week for “Limited Commercials” or two days for “Commercial Free”), you will not be charged

4. Return to the CBS All Access website to start watching live CBS or on-demand content. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the CBS app.

Cheapest OTT Option: Fubo TV

If you want an over-the-top streaming service that offers a handful of channels, Fubo TV is the cheapest that includes CBS (select markets; check if it’s live in your city).

While the service is normally $34.99 per month, they are currently offering a deal that allows users to sign up for $19.99 per month for the first two months. You can sign up for the deal anytime before September 30.

Here’s the rundown of Fubo TV’s bundle:

Total Channels Included: 68 (You can find the complete channel list here)

Price: $19.99 per month for first two months if you sign up before September 30; $34.99 per month after that

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 30 hours of DVR is included

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to sign up and launch your free trial. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial ends, you won’t be charged

2. Return to the Fubo website to watch CBS on your computer. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

Most Streams at Once: PlayStation Vue

CBS (live in select markets) is included in PlayStation Vue’s “Access” bundle at $39.99. That’s the most expensive price point, but it does have some compelling advantages, as DVR is included and users can watch on five separate devices at once, which is more than any other streaming device.

Here’s a look at the “Access” bundle:

Total Channels Included: 40-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list here

Price: $39.99

Extras: Watch on five different devices at once; cloud DVR (restrictions with certain channels); can sign in with PlayStation Vue credentials on WatchESPN app

Free Trial: 5 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the PlayStation Vue website

2. Click on “Start Free Trial” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. All options include CBS

4. Enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the PlayStation Vue website to start watching CBS on your desktop. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PlayStation Vue app, which is free to download. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here