MTV’s ’90s House’: Meet the Cast

Tonight, MTV will premiere a brand-new reality competition show called 90s House. The series will feature 12 millennials who live in a 90s-themed house and fight it out for the ultimate prize: $90,000, a Mazda Miata, and two VIP tickets on a 90s cruise.

Read on to meet the cast of the show.

Chase

Oh snap!🕺It's hump day around #90sHouse and Chase is showing us how he gets through the day! Show us how you move! pic.twitter.com/ZKV0lXaOtf — 90s House (@MTV90sHouse) September 20, 2017

Chase, 24, is a model and dancer from Las Vegas. He loves Full House and boy bands, so he’ll definitely fit in in the 90s house.

Devin

Devin, 24, hails from Washington, DC. He’s a basketball player, and self-professed ladies man. He misses Power Rangers and LL Cool J from the 90s.

Jenielle

Jenielle, 27, is from the Bronx. She loves music and is a mama’s girl, and her 90s ‘things’ were Family matters and Janet Jackson.

Lexus

Lexus, 23, is obsessed with Instagram, and isn’t afraid to admit it. She’s from Radford, Virginia, and is big into fashion.

Mark

Mark is a 29-year-old from Astoria. He says he’s a nerd, and misses Nickelodeon and *NYSYNC.

Patrick

Patrick, 21, is a hopeless romantic. His 90s obsessions are Tupac and Cartoons. According to his Twitter, he’s a personal trainer.

Prince

It’s time for me to trade in my laptop for dial-up Internet! Catch me on #90sHouse tomorrow night at 11/10c on @MTV. pic.twitter.com/DCon3ILU0r — Prince Carter (@Im_princecarter) September 26, 2017

Prince, 26, is a “fashion icon” and tough competitor. His Twitter bio reads, “I’m Prince Carter and I WERKKK HARD! That’s the equal of me. Everybody Wants To Be Rich & Famous Like The Prince But No One Wants To WERK Like The Prince.”

Sha-Monique

As if you didn't know 😜🤘sums up the vibe of the #90sHouse. pic.twitter.com/C8MSLYItvd — 90s House (@MTV90sHouse) September 24, 2017

Sha-Monique is 24 and from Long Island. She describes herself as “fierce, fun and fearless.” Her 90s love? Destiny’s Child.

Shannon Quit bugg'n! We're only ✌🏽 weeks away from #90sHouse! pic.twitter.com/7iwbTnHI19 — 90s House (@MTV90sHouse) September 12, 2017

Shannon, 22, hails from Plymouth, MA. She’s a rapper and feminist.

Sierra

Sierra is 23 and says she’s a “boy magnet”. What does she miss from the 90s? Saved By the Bell and Spice Girls.

Travana

Still moving this flavor over here at #90sHouse 😎 🤘 pic.twitter.com/h3X6SjCer8 — 90s House (@MTV90sHouse) September 25, 2017

Travana is 24-years-old and from Seattle. She’s a mother, and calls herself a “sass queen”.

William

William is 27 from Long Island, New York. He’s a shop owner and self-professed New Yorker. Will’s Twitter bio reads, “MTV 90sHouse 9/26! vintage threads, cats, hockey and guitars. please don’t take me serious unless it’s about wrestling. I own DeepCover Vintage in NYC.”